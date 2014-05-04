乌鲁木齐暴恐案后加强安保 Urumqi Railway Station
2014年4月30日，新疆维吾尔自治区首府乌鲁木齐火车南站发生爆炸与持刀行凶案，造成3人死亡、79人受伤。(摄于5月2日，乌鲁木齐火车南站。) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
案发现场的监控录像显示，色地尔丁·沙吾提等2名犯罪嫌疑人在乌鲁木齐火车站从实施犯罪到引爆炸弹，过程只有短短4秒钟。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
新疆地区近年来受到暴力事件的困扰，政府称这些是由伊斯兰武装分子和“东突”分离主义分子所为。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
中国国家主席习近平称将对发动此次暴力袭击的“恐怖分子”采取果断措施。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
习近平针对此次袭击事件表示，“反暴力恐怖斗争一刻也不能放松，必须采取果断措施，坚决把暴力恐怖分子的嚣张气焰打下去。” REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
习近平还指出，“必须深刻认识新疆分裂和反分裂斗争的长期性、复杂性、尖锐性”。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
5月2日，乌鲁木齐火车站恢复正常，秩序井然。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
5月2日，火车站外的巡逻车。 EUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
乘客在站外休息。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名警察巡查车站情况。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
5月1日，警察在火车站外驻守。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
武警持枪站岗。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
武警在火车站广场站岗。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
武警巡逻。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名警察关注来往人群。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名警察在警车外驻守。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
