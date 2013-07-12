第五轮中美战略与经济对话 S&ED 2013
第五轮中美战略与经济对话7月10日至11日在美国首都华盛顿举行。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
中美第五轮战略与经济对话由中方的国务院副总理汪洋、国务委员杨洁篪，与美国国务卿克里和财政部长雅各布·卢共同主持。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
双方围绕落实中美元首安纳伯格庄园会晤成果，进一步拓展双边各领域和在重大国际与地区问题上的协调与合作，广泛深入交换意见。(中国人民银行行长周小川与美国副国务卿霍马茨(Robert Hormats)在会议上握手。)REUTEmore
第五轮中美战略与经济对话框架下经济对话7月10日在华盛顿举行主题为“扩大贸易与投资合作”的专题会议。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
国务院副总理汪洋在开幕式上致辞。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
汪洋与美国国务卿克里握手。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
汪洋与美国财政部长雅各布·卢交谈。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
汪洋、杨洁篪与美国财政部长雅各布·卢、副国务卿比尔·伯恩斯合影。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
7月11日，第五轮中美战略与经济对话会议现场。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
中国国务委员杨洁篪发表讲话。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
美国驻华大使骆家辉在会议上发表讲话。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
与会代表们参加会议。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
