图片 | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 10:53 BJT

美国多地遭寒流袭击

美国中西部及远至田纳西州地区遭遇寒流袭击，许多城市的学校关闭。(2015年1月8日，纽约市曼哈顿，布莱恩公园里的喷泉结冰。)REUTERS/Mike Segar

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
芝加哥气温降至20-30华氏度，低于平均气温，当局通知当地学生留在家中并建议在室内活动。(1月6日，芝加哥，密歇根湖岸边附近的冰柱。) REUTERS/Jim Young

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月5日，芝加哥，密歇根湖结冰景观。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，芝加哥，被积雪覆盖的雕塑上映射出芝加哥街景。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月8日，纽约，一名女子戴着帽子和围巾行走在华尔街街道。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月8日，纽约，一名流浪者举着牌子乞讨。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，华盛顿，大熊猫在积雪覆盖的史密森尼国家动物园玩耍。 REUTERS/Devin Murphy/Smithsonian's National Zoo/Handout via Reuters

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，华盛顿，一辆铲雪车在美国国会大厦前铲雪。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，弗吉尼亚州阿灵顿，校车上覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，弗吉尼亚州阿灵顿，一辆警车在大雪中阻止车辆通行。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月6日，弗吉尼亚州阿灵顿，一名男子行走在大雪中。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月8日，佐治亚州亚特兰大，一名灾民在一个取暖中心观看视频。 REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
1月8日，佐治亚州亚特兰大，一名男子躺在取暖中心。REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
2014年12月31日，尤凯帕附近，民众在雪中拍照。 REUTERS/David McNew

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
2014年12月31日，加利福尼亚州约书亚树国家公园，一辆铲雪车清除一个停车场的积雪。 REUTERS/Lee Celano

2015年 1月 9日 星期五
