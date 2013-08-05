美国关闭多个使领馆 严防恐怖袭击 U.S. Embassies and Consulates
美国宣布8月4日关闭21家美国驻外外交机构，严防基地组织恐怖袭击。(摄于2013年8月2日，美国驻以色列使馆) REUTERS/Nir Elias
美国议员称，基地组织此前发出的恐怖袭击威胁是多年来最严重的一次。(摄于8月4日，耶路撒冷)REUTERS/Baz Ratner
美国后来宣布出于谨慎考虑，将把位于中东和非洲的部分使馆关闭日期延长一周。(摄于2011年12月14日，美国驻巴格达大使馆) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2012年因不满美国一部亵渎伊斯兰教先知穆罕默德的影片，全球一些国家的穆斯林民众举行反美抗议，并袭击了美国使馆。(2012年9月12日，美国驻班加西领事馆遭袭击。)REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
2012年9月12日，埃及开罗，安全人员在美国使馆外面警戒。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
2012年9月15日，突尼斯首都突尼斯城，警察在遭袭击的美国大使馆外面站岗。 REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
2012年9月14日，苏丹喀土穆，抗议者破坏美国使馆的窗户。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年9月13日，也门萨那，示威者试图进入美国使馆。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
2011年9月14日，阿富汗喀布尔，塔利班武装人员袭击美国大使馆，北约及阿富汗士兵与塔利班交火过程中照料伤员。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
2011年11月27日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，抗议者在美国领事馆外面举行抗议活动。REUTERS/Athar Hussain
2011年4月1日，印尼雅加达，警察在美国使馆外面放置铁丝网，以阻止抗议者。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
2010年3月5日，土耳其安卡拉，防暴警察在民众的示威活动期间站在美国使馆入口处警戒。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
2012年1月25日，美国驻巴林麦纳麦大使馆。 REUTERS/Caren Firouz
2011年12月14日，美国驻伊拉克巴格达大使馆。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
