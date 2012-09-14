美国因反伊斯兰影片遭抗议 U.S. embassies attacked
由以色列裔美国人Sam Bacile执导的电影《穆斯林的无知》(Innocence of Muslims)，因亵渎穆斯林先知穆罕默德近日在利比亚、埃及、也门、突尼斯等国引发暴力事件，抗议者袭击美国领事馆。(2012年9月more
数百名利比亚武装人员因抗议一部诋毁伊斯兰教先知穆罕默德的美国电影，11日晚袭击了美国驻班加西领事馆，导致美国驻利比亚大使及3名外交人员死亡。(美国领事馆着火。) REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
奥巴马12日誓言要将班加西袭击事件的凶手绳之以法。他称这是一起“残暴且令人震惊的”袭击事件，但指出此事不会危及美国与利比亚新政府的关系。(9月12日，美国驻班加西领事馆的内部景观。) REUTERS/Esam Al-Femore
利比亚内政部副部长谢里夫(Wanis al-Sharif)表示，利比亚当局在调查美国驻班加西领事馆遇袭事件中逮捕了4人。(9月11日，一名利比亚抗议者站在美国领事馆附近。) REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
9月11日以来，一些埃及民众在开罗的解放广场周围聚集示威，并冲击美国大使馆。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
9月13日，防暴警察在冲突中躲避抗议者投掷的石块。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
一名埃及抗议者帮助遭催泪瓦斯袭击的同伴用牛奶冲洗眼睛。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
一名埃及抗议者奔跑躲避催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
9月13日，也门示威者砸毁美国驻萨那使馆的玻璃并试图冲击使馆。美国总统奥巴马还下令加强美国驻世界各地外交使领馆的安全，并表示反对诋毁伊斯兰教，但是强调绝无理由对无辜者实施暴力行为，也没有理由作出危及美国人员与设施的行为。more
也门示威者攀爬美国使馆的围栏。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
9月12日，加沙地带，巴勒斯坦民众在示威活动中焚烧美国国旗。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
9月12日，突尼斯抗议者在美国使馆外焚烧美国国旗。 REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
突尼斯防暴警察向示威者发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
9月13日，伊拉克巴格达东南部巴士拉，抗议者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Atef Hassan
9月13日，黎巴嫩北部城市的黎波里，示威者高举旗帜抗议。 REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
黎巴嫩示威者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
9月13日，以色列特拉维夫，一名抗议者手持反美标语牌在美国使馆外示威。REUTERS/ Nir Elias
9月13日，孟加拉达卡，示威者在一个清真寺附近焚烧美国国旗。REUTERS/Stringer
