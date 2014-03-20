历任美国第一夫人访华记 U.S. First Ladies
受中国国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛的邀请，美国总统奥巴马夫人米歇尔于3月20日至26日来华访问。 REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
2002年2月22日，北京，来访的美国总统小布什与夫人劳拉登长城。REUTERS/Files
2002年2月22日，北京，时任中国国家主席江泽民、美国总统小布什及夫人劳拉行走在中南海内。 REUTERS/Goh Chai Hin/Pool
2008年8月9日，北京，前来参加奥运会开幕式的“第一夫人”劳拉与女儿一起参观故宫。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
2008年8月9日，时任美国第一夫人劳拉参观故宫。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
1998年6月26日，西安，美国总统克林顿、夫人希拉里和他们的女儿参观兵马俑博物馆。REUTERS/Files
1998年6月28日，美国总统克林顿一家三口游览故宫。REUTERS/Files
1998年6月28日，美国总统克林顿、“第一夫人”希拉里与女儿登长城。REUTERS/Files
1998年7月2日，桂林，美国总统克林顿、希拉里与女儿一起游览漓江。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
1998年6月30日，希拉里访问上海第三女子中学。REUTERS/Files
1989年2月，美国总统老布什的夫人芭芭拉跟随到访中国。REUTERS/Files
1984年4月，美国总统里根和夫人南希访华，曾参观长城及兵马俑。REUTERS/Files
1975年12月，美国总统福特携夫人贝蒂到访中国。REUTERS/Files
下一个
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training
(Reuters) - 近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，北京天骄保镖学校希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。
24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.