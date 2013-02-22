美国悲惨城市排行榜 Most Miserable City
福布斯网站出炉最新美国最悲惨城市排行榜，“汽车之城”底特律因暴力犯罪频发、高失业率、人口减少以及金融危机等问题居于首位。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
密歇根州城市弗林特(Flint)排名第二。弗林特的犯罪率在全美名列前茅，失业率更高达11.3%。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
伊利诺伊州的罗克福德(Rockford)排在第三位。福布斯在排名中调查了全美最大城镇区的200个城市，参考因素包括犯罪率、止赎、税收、房价、通勤情况、天气、以及人口减少量等。 Reuters/Files
第四名：芝加哥。生活在该城市的居民必须忍受通勤时间长、房价骤然下跌及寒冬等。REUTERS/Larry Downing
第五名：加州莫德斯托(Modesto)，城市失业率目前高达15%。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第六名：加州瓦列霍(Vallejo)。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第七名：密歇根州沃伦(Warren)。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第八名：加州斯托克顿市(Stockton)，于2012年申请破产保护，成为美国历史上申请破产保护人口最多的城市。REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
第九名：伊利诺伊州莱克县(Lake County)。 REUTERS/Coldwell Banker/Handout
第十名：纽约，主要问题是生活成本太高。纽约拥有美国最高的所得税率，以及最长的平均通勤时间(36分钟)。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
美国悲惨城市排行榜 Most Miserable City
(Reuters) -福布斯网站出炉最新美国最悲惨城市排行榜，“汽车之城”底特律因暴力犯罪频发、高失业率、人口减少以及金融危机等问题居于首位。
本周中国区精选(2月15日-22日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月15日至22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
索尼推出新一代游戏主机PlayStation 4
(Reuters) -索尼在纽约推出下一代视频游戏主机“PlayStation 4”。这款主机搭载8GB内存，用户可以通过流媒体游戏功能即时试玩视频游戏。
24小时时事新闻(2月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.