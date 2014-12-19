美国式“抗法”
12月16日，美国洛杉矶法院外，法学学生，律师以及法律工作者躺在地上扮死（die-In），抗议大陪审团决定不起诉在纽约和密苏里州两起警察参枪杀黑人案件。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
密苏里州大陪审团不起诉枪杀非裔青年布朗的白人警察，引发的抗议尚未平息，纽约史坦登岛陪审团近期裁决不起诉因执法不当导致非裔小贩埃里克·加纳死亡的白人警察，再次引发抗议。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
副警长在示威现场指导进入法院的民众。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名律师手拿标语躺在地上。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
抗议者高呼“举起手来，不要开枪!” REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
示威现场。LREUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
示威者们手拿标语。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
抗议者躺在一起。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名抗议者躺在垫子上。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名女性抗议者优雅躺在地上。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
抗议者躺在法院外。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名抗议者(左)手拿白色康乃馨。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
示威者躺在地上。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
