美国最富家族榜 U.S. Richest Families
《福布斯》杂志近日公布了美国最富有家族排行榜，拥有连锁超市王国的沃尔顿家族以1,520亿美元的净资产登顶。沃尔玛是全球最大的零售商，由萨姆·沃尔顿和兄弟詹姆斯于1962年在阿肯色州一个小镇共同创立，其巨大财富被萨姆的三个more
科克家族以890亿美元的净资产位列第二。查尔斯·科克和戴维·科克兄弟所拥有的科克工业公司是美国最大能源公司，也是第二大私人企业，两人各持公司股份42％。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第三名：马尔斯家族，净资产为600亿美元。玛氏公司是全球第一大糖果制造商，每天要生产4亿多块M&M’s糖果、士力架、彩虹糖和其它食品，并拥有宝路狗粮和伟嘉猫粮等宠物食品品牌。 REUTERS/Larry Downingmore
第四名：卡吉尔·麦克米伦家族，净资产为430亿美元。嘉吉公司是美国最大的私人企业，在全球范围内投资食品、农业、金融、工业产品及服务业。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
第五名：约翰逊家族，净资产为390亿美元。爱德华·C·约翰逊二世于1946年创立富达投资集团，目前其子爱德华“内德”·约翰逊三世和他的孙辈共拥有富达投资集团49%的股权。这家总部位于波士顿的公司是美国第二大共同基金，管理more
第六名：赫斯特家族，净资产350亿美元。传媒大亨威廉·伦道夫·赫斯特所属的赫斯特家族发家127年，赫斯特新闻集团现在拥有全球49家报社、340家杂志并持有多个电视频道的股份。 REUTERS/Files
第七名：考克斯家族，净资产320亿美元。考克斯家族拥有以亚特兰大为总部的媒体帝国，资产估值为320亿美元。REUTERS/Files
第八名：普里茨克家族，净资产290亿美元。普里茨克家族因拥有凯悦酒店而闻名，共有11名家庭成员，包括美国商务部部长彭妮·普里茨克。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
第九名：S·C·约翰逊家族，净资产255亿美元。S·C·约翰逊家族拥有庄臣公司，创建于1886年，是家庭清洁产品的主要生产商，旗下品牌包括碧丽珠、Windex等。REUTERS/Files
第十名：邓肯家族，净资产254亿美元。Enterprise Products Partners LP公司创始人、能源巨头丹·邓肯出生在得克萨斯州的一个贫穷的乡村家庭，由祖母抚养长大。他最终在天然气、石油和石化管道等行业挖more
下一个
英国皇室童年展 A royal childhood
2014年7月24日，英国“王室童年展”在白金汉宫举行，展出九代英国王室成员的童年玩具、家庭礼物及其它饰物，展品时间跨度长达250年。
俄罗斯海军节庆典 Russia Navy Day
7月27日，俄罗斯海军四大舰队在各自所在基地举行海上阅兵式等活动，庆祝俄海军创建318周年，俄罗斯海军装备纷纷亮相。
24小时时事新闻(7月29日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透7月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jul (1)
路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.