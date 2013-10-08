美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown
由于美国民主、共和两党尚未解决2014新财年的政府预算分歧，美国政府非核心部门在10月1日(即2014财年首日)正式“停摆”。(10月5日，位于华盛顿的美国商务部。) REUTERS/Mike Theiler
美国政府遭遇1996年以来首次关门，约有80万至100万政府雇员被迫停工。(10月1日，位于纽约的自由女神像国家公园关闭。) REUTERS/Mike Segar
美国400余处国家公园及设施、联邦政府支持的博物馆从10月1日起关闭。(美国国家广场上贴出警示标志。) REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
仅20世纪80年代以来，美国联邦政府就关门6次。1995年克林顿时期美国联邦政府停摆长达22天，损失超过14亿美元，导致当年美国GDP增速放缓0.25%，被视为美国历史上最为严重的预算危机。(美国政府网站关闭。) REUmore
10月2日，位于华盛顿的五角大楼关闭。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
位于华盛顿的二战纪念园从10月1日凌晨起关闭，但为二战老兵单独临时开放。(摄于10月5日) REUTERS/Mike Theiler
10月4日，位于华盛顿的瑟古德•马歇尔联邦司法大厦关闭。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10月4日，马里兰州贝塞斯达，美国国立卫生研究院关闭。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10月3日，位于华盛顿的美国住房和城市发展部关闭。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10月2日，位于旧金山的福特·波因特国家历史遗址前方设置路障。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10月1日，位于华盛顿的林肯纪念堂关闭。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
10月1日，位于华盛顿的杰弗逊纪念堂关闭。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10月1日，一名美国国家公园工作人员张贴关闭通知。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月1日，位于华盛顿的国家艺术画廊关闭。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10月2日，华盛顿国会山，一名参议院的办公室门外张贴关闭通知。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10月2日，位于华盛顿的史密森国家博物馆关闭。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
10月1日，华盛顿，一名联邦雇员在美国国会大厦外抗议政府关闭。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
美国国会众议院5日投票通过议案，在政府停摆结束之后，将给约80万被迫停工的联邦政府雇员补发薪水。(摄于10月2日) REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10月3日，位于华盛顿的联邦应急管理局局部关闭。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
下一个
中国富人缘何找美国人代孕？ American Surrogate Mother
(Reuters) - 中国富人找美国女性代孕，这催生一个规模不大但不断增长的业务。他们有的是由于自身不孕不育，有的是为了后代能有美国身份。
盘点“老夫少妻” December and May
(Reuters) - 83岁的金融大亨索罗斯梅开三度，高调迎娶42岁的新娘。路透美图带您盘点名人圈的“老夫少妻”配。
本周中国区精选(9月20日-27日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦9月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.