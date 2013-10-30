德国锁定美情报部门窃听站位置 U.S. Wiretap
2013年10月28日，德国《明镜》周刊报道，美国情报部门在美驻德国使馆房顶设置了监听站。(位于柏林的美国驻德国大使馆。) REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
该监听站可截收微波、毫米波、移动和无线网络，可能在窃听默克尔手机上发挥重要作用。(美国驻德国使馆大门。) REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
对美驻德使馆的热成像扫描也证实了这一点，屋顶温度明显高于建筑物其他区域。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
美国情报部门被指控监听德国总理默克尔的手机以及监听法国和意大利的政要，造成美国与一些盟友的关系出现“紧张时刻”。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
据德国媒体报道，美国情报部门监听德国总理默克尔电话通讯已长达十多年，而现任美国总统奥巴马至少自2010年起就对此知情。 REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker
德国总理默克尔发表措辞强烈的评论，公开指责美国的监听行为，称“种行为是不可接受的”。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
德国表示考虑抵制同美国的反恐合作，不再把可监控恐怖分子资金流向的银行转账资料交给美国。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
根据斯诺登披露的机密文件，美国曾监听过35位国际政要的电话。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
白宫国家安全委员会发言人海顿(CaitlinHayden)称，奥巴马下令白宫进行检视，特别强调要审查美国在涉及各国首脑时是否采取恰当的方式。 REUTERS/Euroluftbild.de/Robert Grahn
