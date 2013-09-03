威尼斯电影节掠影 Venice Film Fest
当地时间8月28日，第70届威尼斯国际电影节在水城威尼斯正式拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8月27日，意大利超模、演员兼电视节目主持人爱娃·洛克波诺(Eva Riccobono)亮相威尼斯海滩。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
爱娃·洛克波诺担任本届威尼斯电影节开幕式和闭幕式的主持人。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3D开幕片《地心引力》(Gravity)主创亮相红地毯，主演乔治·克鲁尼(George Clooney)、制片人大卫·海曼(David Heyman)和导演阿方索·卡隆(Alfonso Cuaron)迎接女主角桑德拉·布more
乔治·克鲁尼为影迷签名。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8月30日，主竞赛单元电影《乔》(Joe)举行首映礼，尼古拉斯·凯奇与妻子爱丽丝·金热吻。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
德国导演菲利普•格罗因(Philip Groning)携小主演出席其执导的参赛影片《警官之妻》(Die Frau des Polizisten)。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8月31日，好莱坞才子詹姆斯•弗兰科(James Franco)携自导自演的新作《神之子》(Child Of God)亮相。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
好莱坞女星达科塔•范宁(Dakota Fanning)亮相参赛影片《夜色行动》(Night Moves)首映式红地毯。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
9月1日，宫崎骏的收官之作《起风了》(The Wind Rises)主演日本女星泷本美织(Miori Takimoto)亮相首映礼。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
女星伊莱尼·鲁索诺(Eleni Roussinou)出席主竞赛单元影片《暴力小姐》(Miss Violence)首映礼。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
“哈利·波特”丹尼尔·雷德克里弗(Daniel Radcliffe)出席其主演的新片《杀死汝爱》(Kill Your Darlings)首映礼。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tmore
9月2日，在主竞赛影片《汤姆的农场旅行》(om a la Ferme)首映礼上，女星伊夫林·布洛初(Evelyne Brochu)亲吻导演女星伊夫林·布洛初(Evelyne Brochu)。 REUTERS/Alessamore
伊夫林·布洛初的美丽背影。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
女星凯特琳娜·桑迪诺·莫雷诺(Catalina Sandino Moreno)亮相地平线单元展映片《美狄亚》(Medeas)。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
