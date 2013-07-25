设计师詹尼·范思哲的豪宅曝光 Versace's mansion
已故设计师詹尼·范思哲在美国迈阿密的豪宅将于9月17号进行公开拍卖。詹尼·范思哲建立了范思哲时装帝国，于16年前正是在这栋别墅门前遭枪击身亡。(摄于2013年7月23日) REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenmore
大概是受到“凶宅”恶名拖累，这栋耗费詹尼·范思哲大量心力打造而成的恢弘“宫殿”，最终只能降价甩卖。(从瞭望台上观看豪宅。) REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
这栋豪宅占地23000平方英尺(约2136平方米)，是詹尼·范思哲在1993年购买。为了将其改建成自己的奢华“行宫”，詹尼·范思哲一掷千金，仅装修改建就花费了3,300万美元。(豪宅的游泳池。) REUTERS/Gastmore
游泳池用马赛克和24K金瓷砖来做装饰。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
院子内的精美马赛克装饰。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
开阔敞亮的庭院。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
宏伟大气的门廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
装饰精美的走廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
豪宅楼梯一景。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
显得金碧辉煌的门厅。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
房间外可欣赏美景的走廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
豪宅共有23个房间，其中包括10间卧室，每一间都有不同主题，装饰以精美的壁画、浮雕及奢华家具。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
帝国套房内的国王双人床。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
摩洛哥套房内具有异国风情的饰品。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
摩洛哥套房一景。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
美国流行歌后麦当娜曾入住过的一个套房。REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
别具一格的Villa套房。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
金碧辉煌的浴室。REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
奢华舒适的客厅。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
客厅内摆放的钟表。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
