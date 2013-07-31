范思哲豪宅曝光 Versace's mansion
已故设计师詹尼·范思哲在美国迈阿密的豪宅将于9月17号进行公开拍卖。詹尼·范思哲建立了范思哲时装帝国，于16年前在这栋别墅门前遭枪击身亡。(摄于2013年7月23日) REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
大概是受到“凶宅”恶名拖累，这栋耗费詹尼·范思哲大量心力打造而成的恢弘“宫殿”，最终只能降价甩卖。(从瞭望台上观看豪宅。) REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
这栋豪宅占地23000平方英尺(约2136平方米)，是詹尼·范思哲在1993年购买。为了将其改建成自己的奢华“行宫”，詹尼·范思哲一掷千金，仅装修改建就花费了3,300万美元。(豪宅的游泳池。) REUTERS/Gastmore
游泳池用马赛克和24K金瓷砖来做装饰。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
院子内的精美马赛克装饰。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
开阔敞亮的庭院。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
宏伟大气的门廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
装饰精美的走廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
豪宅楼梯一景。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
设计别致的门厅。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
房间外可欣赏美景的走廊。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
豪宅共有23个房间，其中包括10间卧室，每一间都有不同主题，装饰以精美的壁画、浮雕及奢华家具。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
帝国套房内的国王双人床。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
摩洛哥套房内具有异国风情的饰品。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
摩洛哥套房一景。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
美国流行歌后麦当娜曾入住过的一间套房。REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
别具一格的Villa套房。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
金碧辉煌的浴室。REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
奢华舒适的客厅。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
客厅内摆放的钟表。 REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
下一个
实拍朝鲜铿锵女兵 Female North Korean Soldiers
(Reuters) - 对于外界来说，英姿飒爽的朝鲜女兵们带有神秘之感，她们清丽的面孔和朴实的着装吸引着外界关注。
朱莉成为好莱坞吸金女王 Highest-paid actresses
(Reuters) -《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜单，安吉丽娜·朱莉凭借去年估计达3,300万美元的收入荣登榜首。
24小时时事新闻(7月31日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透7月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - July 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.