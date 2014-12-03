维多利亚的秘密天使秀火辣上演
2014年12月2日，一年一度的时尚顶尖盛会维多利亚的秘密(Victoria's Secret)年度大秀在伦敦隆重登场。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
本次大秀集合了48位世界顶尖超模，共分为金装女神、梦幻精灵、异域行者、暗夜天使、梦想女孩和粉红大学六大主题演绎。(纳米比亚超模贝哈蒂·普林斯露。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
作为表演嘉宾的乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特身穿缎面睡衣及黑色蕾丝短裤套装在T台上劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
巴西超模阿德瑞娜·利玛(左)和亚历桑德拉·安布罗休共同走秀，这也是首次由两位超模同台演绎。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
中国超模何穗再次登上天使秀场。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
美国超模卡莉·克劳斯。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
巴西超模伊莎贝·哥娜特。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
巴西超模亚历桑德拉·安布罗休。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
天使之翼。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
白色梦幻。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
黄金战甲。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
粉红甜心。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
性感魅惑。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
凡间精灵。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
表演嘉宾爱莉安娜·格兰德清凉上阵。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
