维多利亚的秘密诱惑来袭 Victoria's Secret Show 2012
2012年11月7日，全球着名内衣品牌“维多利亚的秘密”在美国纽约举行年度时装秀，展示华丽性感的新款内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
每年的“维多利亚的秘密”大秀被誉为世界上性感金字塔顶端的一片风景。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
本届内衣秀汇聚众多身材火辣的“天使超模”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
身材火辣的“天使超模”个个性感妖娆、身姿不凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)佩戴羽毛饰品，犹如女王。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
亚历山大·安布罗休展示价值百万美元的内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)丰满迷人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)性感又可爱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
气球圣诞装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
犹如天使下凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
修长大腿。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
黑色性感魔女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名模特展现浪漫情怀。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
青春气息逼人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
可爱俏丽。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国乐坛小天后蕾哈娜身穿粉红透视内衣亮相。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
蕾哈娜身穿黑色性感礼服献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
人气歌手贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)激情表演。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
贾斯汀·比伯劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
“火星哥”布鲁诺·马斯(Bruno Mars)帅气献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
阿德瑞娜·利玛在后台送上飞吻。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
米兰达·可儿长发飘飘。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
米兰达·可儿化妆。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)美艳大方。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名模特化妆。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
