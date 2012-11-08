版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 14:45 BJT

维多利亚的秘密诱惑来袭 Victoria's Secret Show 2012

2012年11月7日，全球着名内衣品牌“维多利亚的秘密”在美国纽约举行年度时装秀，展示华丽性感的新款内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年11月7日，全球着名内衣品牌“维多利亚的秘密”在美国纽约举行年度时装秀，展示华丽性感的新款内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
2012年11月7日，全球着名内衣品牌“维多利亚的秘密”在美国纽约举行年度时装秀，展示华丽性感的新款内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 25
每年的“维多利亚的秘密”大秀被誉为世界上性感金字塔顶端的一片风景。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

每年的“维多利亚的秘密”大秀被誉为世界上性感金字塔顶端的一片风景。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
每年的“维多利亚的秘密”大秀被誉为世界上性感金字塔顶端的一片风景。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 25
本届内衣秀汇聚众多身材火辣的“天使超模”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

本届内衣秀汇聚众多身材火辣的“天使超模”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
本届内衣秀汇聚众多身材火辣的“天使超模”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 25
身材火辣的“天使超模”个个性感妖娆、身姿不凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

身材火辣的“天使超模”个个性感妖娆、身姿不凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
身材火辣的“天使超模”个个性感妖娆、身姿不凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)佩戴羽毛饰品，犹如女王。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)佩戴羽毛饰品，犹如女王。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)佩戴羽毛饰品，犹如女王。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 25
亚历山大·安布罗休展示价值百万美元的内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

亚历山大·安布罗休展示价值百万美元的内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
亚历山大·安布罗休展示价值百万美元的内衣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 25
米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)丰满迷人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)丰满迷人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)丰满迷人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 25
阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)性感又可爱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)性感又可爱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)性感又可爱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 25
气球圣诞装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

气球圣诞装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
气球圣诞装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 25
犹如天使下凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

犹如天使下凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
犹如天使下凡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 25
修长大腿。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

修长大腿。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
修长大腿。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 25
黑色性感魔女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

黑色性感魔女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
黑色性感魔女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 25
一名模特展现浪漫情怀。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名模特展现浪漫情怀。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名模特展现浪漫情怀。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 25
青春气息逼人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

青春气息逼人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
青春气息逼人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 25
可爱俏丽。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

可爱俏丽。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
可爱俏丽。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 25
美国乐坛小天后蕾哈娜身穿粉红透视内衣亮相。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

美国乐坛小天后蕾哈娜身穿粉红透视内衣亮相。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
美国乐坛小天后蕾哈娜身穿粉红透视内衣亮相。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 25
蕾哈娜身穿黑色性感礼服献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

蕾哈娜身穿黑色性感礼服献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
蕾哈娜身穿黑色性感礼服献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 25
人气歌手贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)激情表演。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

人气歌手贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)激情表演。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
人气歌手贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)激情表演。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 25
贾斯汀·比伯劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

贾斯汀·比伯劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
贾斯汀·比伯劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 25
“火星哥”布鲁诺·马斯(Bruno Mars)帅气献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“火星哥”布鲁诺·马斯(Bruno Mars)帅气献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
“火星哥”布鲁诺·马斯(Bruno Mars)帅气献唱。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 25
阿德瑞娜·利玛在后台送上飞吻。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

阿德瑞娜·利玛在后台送上飞吻。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
阿德瑞娜·利玛在后台送上飞吻。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 25
米兰达·可儿长发飘飘。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

米兰达·可儿长发飘飘。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
米兰达·可儿长发飘飘。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 25
米兰达·可儿化妆。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

米兰达·可儿化妆。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
米兰达·可儿化妆。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 25
超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)美艳大方。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)美艳大方。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)美艳大方。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 25
一名模特化妆。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名模特化妆。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 11月 8日 星期四
一名模特化妆。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
图说十八大 China 18th National Congress

图说十八大 China 18th National Congress

下一个

图说十八大 China 18th National Congress

图说十八大 China 18th National Congress

(Reuters) - 中国共产党第十八次全国代表大会于11月8日上午9时在北京人民大会堂开幕，会期11月8日至11月14日，共7天。

2012年 11月 8日
澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau

(Reuters) - 自1999年回归之后，澳门开放博彩业及旅游业的发展为当地经济带来巨大变化，但繁荣背后暗藏矛盾，如贫富悬殊、基础设施建设缓慢。

2012年 11月 8日
韩国高考复读生 South Korea Students

韩国高考复读生 South Korea Students

(Reuters) - 韩国高考复读生在寄宿学校过着苦行僧般的生活。韩国首尔市郊的一所学校禁止男女生说话，监控摄像头观察着学生的一举一动。这里的学生接触不到电视、网络、手机或是MP3。

2012年 11月 7日
24小时时事新闻(11月8日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(11月8日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 11月 7日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐