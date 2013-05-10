俄罗斯红场大阅兵 Victory Parade in Russia
2013年5月9日，俄罗斯莫斯科红场举行盛大阅兵，庆祝卫国战争胜利68周年。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
今年的“胜利日”阅兵仍按照迎军旗、阅兵式和分列式三部分进行，阅兵式持续了约1个小时。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
集结了68架俄罗斯主战飞机的空中受阅编队成为此次阅兵最大看点。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
此次阅兵还有约1.1万俄罗斯官兵、101个陆战武器装备参加。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯新任国防部长绍伊古检阅了部队。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯总统普京出席了此次阅兵。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
国防部长绍伊古敬礼。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
士兵接受检阅。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
气势宏大。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
整齐站立。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
阅兵式中的大炮开火。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
俄罗斯军队今年出动68架各式军机飞越红场上空，包括图-22战略轰炸机、苏-35战斗机等各类军机亮相。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
5月7日，飞机编队进行彩排。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
飞机编队飞过一个东正教教堂。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
