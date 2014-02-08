用蔬菜玩转音乐 Vegetable Orchestra
奥地利维也纳有一支用蔬菜做乐器来表演的乐队，是音乐界前卫的田园派，很受乐迷们的追捧。(2014年1月15日，法国东部阿格诺，奥地利维也纳的蔬菜乐队成员进行表演。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
这支蔬菜乐队成立于1998年，由音乐家和设计师等背景各异的成员组成。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
乐队每场演出前都会制作新鲜的蔬菜乐器，包括胡萝卜竖笛、韭葱小提琴。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
乐队成员Matthias Meinharter展示乐器。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
乐器也美味。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
蔬菜乐器。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
南瓜当鼓。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
大葱也被使用了。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
吹出美妙的声音。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
青椒。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
吹奏。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
敲打乐器。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
利用手钻制作乐器。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
在胡萝卜上挖孔。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
细心制作。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
测试制作好的乐器。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
制作乐器剩余的蔬菜会被烹制成汤。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
