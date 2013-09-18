越南释放囚犯 Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners
Freed inmates walk past uniformed policemen while they are being released from Hoang Tien prison, August 30, 2more
越南公安部部副部长Le Quy Vuong与被释放的囚犯握手。此次共有15446名囚犯获释，其中包括16名外籍囚犯。此外，有部分危害国家安全的罪犯将获释，但政治犯被排除在获释名单之外。 REUTERS/Kham
警察（中间一行）正在看守等待获释的囚犯。特赦是越南国家的重大主张，并在每年国家重大节日之际实施。越南媒体称，提前释放是越南预防、打击犯罪活动中的一项人道政策。 REUTERS/Kham
在囚犯获释之前，警察们在站岗。2009年以来，越南4次提前释放囚犯，共4.8万多名犯人获得特赦和提前释放，其中包括违反越南法律的外国犯人。 REUTERS/Kham
囚犯在获释之前聚在一起。 REUTERS/Kham
警察看守着将要获释的囚犯。 REUTERS/Kham
将要获释的囚犯聚在一起受教育，警察们站岗看守。 REUTERS/Kham
一名女警察在窗外看守。 REUTERS/Kham
囚犯们认真聆听。 REUTERS/Kham
囚犯渴望看到外面的世界。 REUTERS/Kham
将要获释的女囚犯们。 REUTERS/Kham
警察看守着一名将获释囚犯。 REUTERS/Kham
囚犯们出监狱留下了自己的囚服。 REUTERS/Kham
一名男子在警察的监督下，脱下自己的囚服。 REUTERS/Kham
等待出监狱的囚犯们。 REUTERS/Kham
监狱门口，一名获释囚犯抱起自己的儿子。 REUTERS/Kham
亲人相见。 REUTERS/Kham
监狱门外，耐心等待出狱的亲人。 REUTERS/Kham
一名女子拥抱自己出狱的亲人。 REUTERS/Kham
难抑激动心情的人们。 REUTERS/Kham
亲人相见，难舍难分。 REUTERS/Kham
获得自由的囚犯们难抑回家欣喜之情。 REUTERS/Kham
池边洗脸的获释囚犯。 REUTERS/Kham
A former inmate is greeted by his mother after his release from Hoang Tien prison, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khmore
铁栅栏的窗户后面，急切渴望见到亲人的囚犯们。 REUTERS/Kham
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(17)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
香港“悦满中秋”亮灯 Giant LED Lantern in Hong Kong
(Reuters) -
伦敦时尚街拍 London street style
(Reuters) - 伦敦时装周盛大开幕，街头成为时尚新阵地。本组照片为您捕捉街头时尚风，做当下最IN潮人。
亚裔包揽“美国小姐”冠亚军 Meet Miss America
(Reuters) - “美国小姐”赛事尘埃落定，印度裔佳丽Nina Davuluri夺冠，这是此项赛事历史上首位印度裔冠军；来自加州的华裔佳丽李万晴获亚军。
精选图集
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.