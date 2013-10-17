越南狗狗的归宿 Vietnam's dog
越南的狗不再只是盘中餐，主人会带它们去做美容沙龙，去狗旅馆或宠物医院，甚至为死去的宠物们准备葬礼。 REUTERS/Kham
2013年10月5日，越南河内，一名饲主为爱犬举行火葬仪式。这只死于糖尿病的狗名为Capi，被主人视为“家庭成员”。 REUTERS/Kham
饲主为爱犬预订了Bao Sinh猫狗之家的一站式服务，该机构为宠物提供所有给人类相同的服务。 REUTERS/Kham
饲主需经过告别、火化及撒骨灰仪式。 REUTERS/Kham
宠物之家拥有为宠物服务的SPA、酒店、诊所和火葬场等设施，它正在改变越南一直以来以狗肉盛宴“享誉”全球的恶名。 REUTERS/Kham
在越南，名贵犬种受到有钱人的追捧，成为身份地位的象征。 REUTERS/Kham
10月5日，来自全世界的名犬聚集在河内，参加为期两天的国际选美比赛。 REUTERS/Kham
饲主们带着爱犬“出征”。REUTERS/Kham
饲主为准备参赛的爱犬造型。REUTERS/Kham
一名宠物之家的老板表示，在贫困和食物短缺的年代食用狗肉可以理解，但随着越南人生活标准的提高，再吃狗肉则“野蛮而残忍”。 REUTERS/Kham
在位于河内一家宠物诊所内，一名兽医为狗做健康检查。REUTERS/Kham
兽医为一只罗特韦尔犬输液治疗。 REUTERS/Kham
狗贩Nguyen Duy Hiep表示，德国牧羊犬售价在14,000至40,000美元之间，有时更贵。他自己养了三条德国牧羊犬，但绝不会把它们摆上餐桌。REUTERS/Kham
Nguyen Duy Hiep称自己养了三条德国牧羊犬，但绝不会把它们摆上餐桌。REUTERS/Kham
尽管动物权益保护者谴责“食用狗肉极其残忍”，但狗肉仍是一些越南人以及其他亚洲国家人们所接受的一种流行美食。 REUTERS/Kham
要众多越南人相信狗是人类最好的朋友也并非易事。REUTERS/Kham
越南人相信吃狗肉会交好运，因此食用狗肉在越南仍大行其道。 REUTERS/Kham
一名摊贩售卖狗肉。 REUTERS/Kham
