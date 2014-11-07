走进维珍银河太空船建造基地 Virgin Space Port
“太空船2号”坠毁事故发生后，维珍银河近日发表声明，宣布第二艘“太空船2号”正在建造，目前已完成65%，有望于2015年进行试飞。（2014年11月4日，美国加州莫哈韦航空航天港，搭载“太空船2号”的“白骑士2号”飞行器more
维珍银河公司研制的载人商业飞船“太空船2号”10月31日在美国西南部莫哈韦沙漠测试飞行时坠毁，造成一名飞行员死亡，但搭载“太空船2号”的“白骑士2号”飞行器已安全着陆。 Reuters / Wednesday, Novemore
机库走廊墙壁上张贴着社交网络的悼念语。这次事故令维珍银河的商业太空游项目遭受重创。但维珍银河在一份声明中称，公司不会就此止步。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
11月4日，美国加利福尼亚州莫哈韦航空航天港，维珍银河的首席执行官乔治·怀特赛兹(George T. Whitesides)站在机库内。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
维珍银河的新型商业载人飞船N202VG停放在机库内。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
商业载人飞船N202VG是维珍银河两年半前开始制造的。 Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
载人飞船N202VG的尾部。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
维珍银河的首席执行官乔治·怀特赛兹与飞船N202VG合影。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
莫哈韦航空航天港的机库外景。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
莫哈韦航空航天港的机库日出美景。Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
