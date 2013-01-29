去年全年访港旅客按年增16% Visitors in Hong Kong
香港旅游发展局公布，2012年全年访港旅客按年上升16%，至4,861.5万人次，其中内地旅客增幅达24.2%，占整体旅客约72%，而长途、台湾及新兴市场旅客则分别录得1.4-6%的跌幅。(2012年8月20日，香港尖沙more
旅发局的新闻稿称，2011年日本发生311地震及相关事故，令不少区内度假旅客取消赴日并转而来港，令2011年短途旅客的基数稍高，影响了2012年的表现，令其他短途市场去年只有1%的旅客数目增长。(5月29日，一名游客在亚more
根据旅发局初步数据显示，2012年的“与入境旅游相关的总消费”预期将达3,065亿港元，按年增加16.5%。初步估计“过夜旅客”的人均消费约为7,819港元，较2011年增加4.7%。(5月9日，游客在香港文化中心外法国more
2012年3月14日，商务人士在山顶俯瞰香港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年1月1日，人们在时代广场庆祝元旦。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2011年12月6日，顾客在珠宝零售商周大福店内购买金手镯。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年7月7日，香港杜莎夫人蜡像馆，一名大陆游客与江泽民蜡像合影。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年6月23日，香港尖沙咀购物区，一名大陆游客购买了一件Prada商品。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2011年2月9日，香港，一名大陆游客在珠宝首饰店内挑选饰品。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年2月7日，香港尖沙嘴，大陆游客在奢侈品牌路易威登店外排队等待购物。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年1月21日，香港，顾客在卓悦店内购买美容产品。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2007年8月10日，香港，大陆游客参观皇后码头。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2007年6月27日，香港会议展览中心，大陆游客与金紫荆合影。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2005年7月20日，香港迪斯尼乐园。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung PY/mk
2005年1月26日，香港，大陆游客参观星光大道。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/LA
2004年8月27日，香港尖沙嘴，一名女子经过一个购物节广告牌。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/TW
下一个
上海民众抢购8000斤“钓鱼岛鱼” Diao Yu Island Fish
(Reuters) - 来自中国钓鱼岛附近海域的鲜鱼运抵上海光大会展中心，8,000斤新鲜马面鱼、马鲛鱼、青砧鱼、红鲠鱼被众多顾客抢购一空。
24小时时事新闻(1月29日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透1月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jan 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
看印度女性如何防骚扰 India's women defend themselves
(Reuters) - 印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。
