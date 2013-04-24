日本议员集体参拜靖国神社 Visits to the Yasukuni Shrine
由日本跨党派国会议员组成的“大家都来参拜靖国神社议员联盟”168名成员，4月23日集体参拜供奉有二战甲级战犯牌位的靖国神社，人数为1989年以来最多。 REUTERS/Kyodo
中国外交部发言人华春莹23日主持例行记者会时称，不管日本领导人以何种形式和身份参拜靖国神社，其本质都是企图否认那段日本军国主义侵略历史。日方的行为及其意图动向值得亚洲邻国和国际社会高度警惕。 REUTERS/Kyodo
4月21日，日本副首相兼财务大臣麻生太郎(Taro Aso)(右二)参拜靖国神社。每年的4月21日到23日是日本靖国神社的“春季例大祭”，那里因供奉着众多日本二战战犯而臭名昭著。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2001年—2006年，自由民主党籍首相小泉纯一郎连续6年参拜靖国神社。(摄于2004年1月1日) REUTERS/Issei Kato IK/DL
2005年10月17日，小泉纯一郎参拜后离开靖国神社。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2011年8月15日，52名议员参拜神社，包括自民党总裁谷垣、前首相安倍晋三和前首相森喜朗。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
2010年8月15日，安倍晋三参拜靖国神社。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2012年8月15日，日本右翼团体Ganbare Nippon成员举着国旗参拜靖国神社。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
2007年8月15日，日本右翼团体参观靖国神社。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2009年8月14日，靖国神社陈列的二战死亡士兵肖像。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2013年1月1日，民众在靖国神社悬挂新年祝福纸条。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2007年4月23日，靖国神社举行的一个宗教仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2006年8月12日，靖国神社一景。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2005年8月14日，靖国神社的大门在日本二战投降60周年前夕关闭。REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
