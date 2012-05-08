普京重返克里姆林宫 Vladimir Putin
2012年5月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科，普京宣誓就任俄罗斯总统，呼吁团结并承诺在新一届六年任期内加强民主。 REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京称，他曾与俄罗斯人民一同走过艰辛的道路。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京对梅德韦杰夫表示赞赏，称俄罗斯拥有推进并创建具有活力、不断发展的国家的一切要素：稳定的经济和社会基础，一个积极负责的公民社会。梅德韦杰夫对此作出巨大贡献。 REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RImore
普京准备进入大厅参加就职仪式。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京参加就职仪式。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京在仪式上宣誓。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京与梅德韦杰夫在大教堂广场观看仪仗队骑兵。 REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool
在就职仪式后，莫斯科和全俄罗斯大牧首(右)主持仪式纪念普京成为俄总统。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京与妻子柳德米拉(Lyudmila)参加大牧首主持的仪式。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
梅德韦杰夫与妻子斯维特拉娜(Svetlana)在大教堂广场参加普京的就职仪式。 REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
普京夫妇与梅德韦杰夫夫妇在庆祝就职的宴会上交谈。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京与妻子柳德米拉在就职仪式结束后离开教堂。 REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
5月6日，在普京就职前夕，支持者们举行集会。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
另外，数万名民众上街游行反对普京，游行期间爆发冲突，警方拘捕数百名示威者，包括多名反对派领袖。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
防暴警察逮捕一名反普京示威者。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
