日本火山喷发搜救暂停 Volcano in Japan
日本御岳山周末突然火山喷发，可能已造成至少36人丧生，当局因担心火山活动加强而暂停搜救工作。(9月29日，日本自卫队士兵从直升机上下来参与搜救行动。) REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defencmore
救援行动被叫停前，直升机将装了人的担架一个一个从峰顶运走。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月29日，救援人员搬运伤者。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月29日，山上旅馆覆盖着火山灰。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月29日，参与搜救的自卫队士兵奔跑。 REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
9月29日，一架自卫队的直升机降落在御岳山顶附近。 REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
9月29日，御岳山冒出滚滚浓烟。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，自卫队士兵及消防员爬上御岳山。REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
9月28日，自卫队士兵将一名远足者拉入直升机。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，御岳山上的旅馆。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，救援人员在山上旅馆实施搜救行动。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，山上旅馆的救援现场。REUTERS/Kyodo
9月28日，消防员从直升机上抬下一名伤者。 REUTERS/Kyodo
9月27日，远足者爬下御岳山。REUTERS/Kyodo
9月27日，御岳山喷发时的壮观场面。 REUTERS/Kyodo
下一个
名人抗议忙 Celebrity Protesters
许多名人热心公益，热衷政治，参与竞选，对各种社会议题表达自己的意见，并通过自己的影响力悄然改变着社会的政治生态。
路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of Sep (2)
路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(9月30日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
香港爆发大规模示威活动 Hong Kong demands democracy 4
香港爆发大规模示威活动，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁，防暴警察周一凌晨施放催泪瓦斯，试图驱散示威人群。全国人大常委会上月宣布关于香港行政长官普选办法的决定，引发一些香港民众的不满，认为这不是真正意义上的普选，抗议人士发出“占中”威胁。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.