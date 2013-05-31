神奇座驾 Wacky Wheels
魔兽出行。(摄于2011年4月30日，尼日利亚拉各斯的一个狂欢节。) REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
山寨超跑。(2012年8月20日，江苏宿迁，农民王健按照1:1比例对两辆二手车进行改造，制造了一辆兰博基尼雷文顿跑车。) REUTERS/Xihao
乡村“F1”。(2008年5月10日，辽宁沈阳，农民张金铎组装了一部完整的“F1赛车”。)REUTERS/Stringer
木制摩托。(2012年6月14日，匈牙利布达佩斯，当地男子Istvan Puskas花费两年时间自制一辆木制摩托车。该车油箱由橡木桶制成，车把与排气管由牛角制成，引擎改装自菲亚特汽车，并且由鹿角装饰。全车除了轮胎和引擎都more
水陆两栖。(2009年5月28日，男子Bernd Weise驾驶水陆两用汽车游览意大利的威尼斯水城。这款1961年的车子配有Triumph Herald的引擎，能够使车子在陆地上达到时速70公里，而在水中则是时速8海里。more
新式“摩的”。(2013年5月28日，新加坡，研究人员驾驶环保两轮电动车“VOI”样车。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
巨无霸摩托。(2013年4月27日，新疆玛纳斯县，维吾尔族青年阿布拉江自制了一辆巨型摩托车。这辆摩托车长4.4米、高2.4米，最高时速可达40公里，能乘坐5、6人。) REUTERS/China Daily
“纸行车”。(2012年9月24日，以色列，机械工程师伊扎尔·加夫尼用硬纸板制作了一辆自行车，材料环保，防水耐用，成本仅16美元左右。) REUTERS/Baz Ratner
陆空全能。(2012年4月5日，纽约国际车展上展出的一辆飞行汽车Terrafugia Transition。)REUTERS/Allison Joyce
鞋车出行。(2012年3月7日，印度海得拉巴德，测试人员试驾“高跟鞋汽车”。印度汽车设计师亚达夫为庆祝三八国际妇女节，特别打造一辆“高跟鞋汽车”，最高时速可达45公里。) REUTERS/Krishnendu Haldemore
恶灵骑士。(2011年7月27日，泰国曼谷，一名男子驾驶一辆怪兽摩托车。艺术家Roongrojna Sangwongprisarn用回收的废弃金属制作了这款摩托车。)REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
最长公交车。(2011年4月5日，巴西库里提巴，世界上最长的公交车亮相，长28米，可搭载250名乘客，且百分之百使用清洁燃料。) REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
懒人福利。(2010年8月10日，缅甸仰光，一名游客骑着自行车。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
唱片车。(2010年4月6日，德国施托尔科附近小村Philadelphia，自行车设计师森福特(Didi Senft)身穿迈克尔·杰克逊风格服装骑着自制的自行车，以纪念已故天王杰克逊。) REUTERS/Thomas Pmore
水晶豪车。(2010年1月15日，在日本千叶市举行的东京汽车沙龙上，梅赛德斯-奔驰公司展示分别由30万颗施华洛世奇水晶装饰的金银两色SL600轿车。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
移动台球桌。(2009年11月11日，印度海得拉巴德，汽车设计师亚达夫(Sudhakar Yadav)设计的三轮台球桌汽车，内置150cc引擎，最高速度可达45千米每小时。) REUTERS/Krishnendu Halmore
驾乘烟车。(2008年10月25日，印度海得拉巴德，汽车设计师萨德海克(K. Sudhakar)制作了一辆香烟造型的摩托车。) REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
迷你摩托。(2008年7月19日，葡萄牙阿尔加夫，一名男子参加国际摩托车手夏日大会。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
神奇座驾 Wacky Wheels
(Reuters) -大千世界，无奇不有。路透记者为您盘点造型各异的神奇座驾。
