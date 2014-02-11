版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 09:55 BJT

Westminster dog show 2014

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 22
A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New Yormore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 22
Woody, a Boston Terrier, stands while being groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Woody, a Boston Terrier, stands while being groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Domore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Woody, a Boston Terrier, stands while being groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 22
Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 22
The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Clubmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 22
A woman and children pet dogs during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman and children pet dogs during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New Yomore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A woman and children pet dogs during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 22
Gavin Reep, from Asheville, North Carolina, plays on his iPad as he sits next to his dog Stella in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gavin Reep, from Asheville, North Carolina, plays on his iPad as he sits next to his dog Stella in the penningmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Gavin Reep, from Asheville, North Carolina, plays on his iPad as he sits next to his dog Stella in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 22
Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Femore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 22
agney, a Briard, is groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

agney, a Briard, is groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Febrmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
agney, a Briard, is groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 22
People watch award pictures on a television monitor during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch award pictures on a television monitor during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Cmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
People watch award pictures on a television monitor during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 22
A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 22
A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 22
A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 22
A woman with tattoos of pugs stands outside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman with tattoos of pugs stands outside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shanmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A woman with tattoos of pugs stands outside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 22
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 201more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 22
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 201more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 22
A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9,more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 22
Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westmmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 22
Dogs are seen at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dogs are seen at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Dogs are seen at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 22
A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 22
Dogs and handlers arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dogs and handlers arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Dogs and handlers arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 22
Reseda (L) and Dash, both Papillon dogs, exercise on a dog treadmill at the Affinia Hotel in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reseda (L) and Dash, both Papillon dogs, exercise on a dog treadmill at the Affinia Hotel in New York, Februarmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Reseda (L) and Dash, both Papillon dogs, exercise on a dog treadmill at the Affinia Hotel in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014

柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014

下一个

柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014

柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014

(Reuters) -第64届柏林国际电影节于2月7日开幕，华语片成为本届电影节的“亮点”。不但《无人区》、《白日焰火》、《推拿》三部电影入围主竞赛单元，和来自20个国家和地区的23部电影共同竞争“金熊奖”，另外还有10部华语片参展，不仅创下华语电影入围柏林电影节的新高，也刷新了近年来欧洲三大电影节华语电影入围数量的新...

2014年 2月 10日
用蔬菜玩转音乐 Vegetable Orchestra

用蔬菜玩转音乐 Vegetable Orchestra

(Reuters) - 奥地利维也纳有一支用蔬菜做乐器来表演的乐队，是音乐界前卫的田园派，很受乐迷们的追捧。

2014年 2月 8日
索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics

索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics

(Reuters) - 俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会周五隆重开幕，俄罗斯总统普京、中国国家主席习近平及其他大约40个国家和地区的领导人出席了开幕式。

2014年 2月 8日
本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦1月31日至2月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 2月 7日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐