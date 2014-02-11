Westminster dog show 2014
Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in more
A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New Yormore
Woody, a Boston Terrier, stands while being groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Domore
Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in more
The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Clubmore
A woman and children pet dogs during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New Yomore
Gavin Reep, from Asheville, North Carolina, plays on his iPad as he sits next to his dog Stella in the penningmore
Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Femore
agney, a Briard, is groomed in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Febrmore
People watch award pictures on a television monitor during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Cmore
A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletmore
A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New more
A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman with tattoos of pugs stands outside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shanmore
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 201more
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 201more
A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9,more
Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westmmore
Dogs are seen at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUmore
A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7more
Dogs and handlers arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7more
Reseda (L) and Dash, both Papillon dogs, exercise on a dog treadmill at the Affinia Hotel in New York, Februarmore
柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014
(Reuters) -第64届柏林国际电影节于2月7日开幕，华语片成为本届电影节的“亮点”。不但《无人区》、《白日焰火》、《推拿》三部电影入围主竞赛单元，和来自20个国家和地区的23部电影共同竞争“金熊奖”，另外还有10部华语片参展，不仅创下华语电影入围柏林电影节的新高，也刷新了近年来欧洲三大电影节华语电影入围数量的新...
用蔬菜玩转音乐 Vegetable Orchestra
(Reuters) - 奥地利维也纳有一支用蔬菜做乐器来表演的乐队，是音乐界前卫的田园派，很受乐迷们的追捧。
索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会周五隆重开幕，俄罗斯总统普京、中国国家主席习近平及其他大约40个国家和地区的领导人出席了开幕式。
本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月31日至2月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
