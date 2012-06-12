法罗群岛捕鲸场面血腥 Whaling in the Faroe Islands
2012年6月5日，作为丹麦自治省的北欧法罗群岛当地居民举行传统的捕鲸活动，鲸鱼的鲜血将海水染红。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
法罗群岛的居民多是维京人的后裔，食用鲸肉已有上千年的历史，鲸肉也是他们日常生活中的主要食物来源。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
活动期间，岛上居民将巨头鲸驱赶至海湾进行集体宰杀，这一传统已有1000多年的历史。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
但法罗群岛捕鲸活动并非商业活动，鲸肉不能用于出售，而是由各社区平均分配。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
由于捕鲸场面过于血腥和残忍，这一传统活动也越来越受到动物保护组织的抗议。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
居民拖动绳子捕杀鲸鱼。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
一名男子的手臂上沾满鲜血。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
2011年11月22日，托沙芬(Torshavn)，居民屠杀鲸鱼。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
一条死亡的巨头鲸。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
鲜血染红海水。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
当地居民聚集在海边捕杀巨头鲸。 REUTERS/Andrija Ilic
5月28日，小镇Syorugota，一个孩子观看死亡的鲸鱼。 REUTERS/Palma Jakcobsen
一架起重机搬运捕杀的鲸鱼。 REUTERS/Palma Jakcobsen
