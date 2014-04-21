版本:
中国
2014年 4月 21日 星期一

图揭名人青葱岁月 When they were young

朝鲜最高领导人金正恩。 REUTERS/KCNA

11岁的金正恩。 REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto

纽约尼克斯队美籍华裔球星林书豪。 REUTERS/Adam Hunger

小林书豪。(摄于1989年) REUTERS/Handout

以色列总理内塔尼亚胡(Benjamin Netanyahu)。 REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

曾是以色列精英特种部队总参侦察营成员的内塔尼亚胡。(摄于20世纪70年代) REUTERS/GPO

美国历史上首位黑人总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

孩童时代的奥巴马。(摄于20世纪60年代) REUTERS/File

英国皇室威廉王子(左)和哈里王子。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

已故英国王妃戴安娜照看威廉王子(前)、哈里王子两兄弟。(摄于1985年) REUTERS/Roy Letkey

南非首位黑人总统、反种族隔离斗士曼德拉。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

年轻时代的曼德拉与第二任妻子温妮。(摄于1958年) REUTERS/File

滚石乐队主唱米克·贾格尔。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

学生时代的米克·贾格尔(前排右一)，摄于1955年。 REUTERS/File

美国流行音乐天后麦当娜。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

三十岁的麦当娜。(摄于1988年) REUTERS/Mark Peterson

超模出身的前法国第一夫人卡拉·布吕尼。 REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

2000年5月12日，超模布吕尼为萧邦珠宝首饰拍摄广告。 REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

英国女王伊丽莎白二世。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

伊丽莎白二世海滩照。(摄于20世纪70年代) REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

古巴前领导人菲德尔·卡斯特罗。 REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout

时任古巴国务委员会主席菲德尔·卡斯特罗。(摄于1976年) REUTERS/Prensa Latina

前朝鲜最高领导人金正日。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

金正日儿童时的照片。(资料照片) REUTERS/Handout

联合国秘书长潘基文。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

1962年，时为高中生的潘基文访问白宫并聆听肯尼迪总统演讲。(后排左二学生为潘基文) REUTERS/File

美国国务卿约翰·克里。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie

1970年，克里参加反战集会。 REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

美国最高法院首位拉美裔大法官索尼亚·索托马约尔。 REUTERS/Jim Young

索尼亚·索托马约尔六、七岁时的照片。 REUTERS/File

奥斯卡首位黑人影后哈莉·贝瑞。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

18岁的哈莉·贝瑞。(摄于1986年) REUTERS/John Eggitt

传奇球王迭戈·马拉多纳。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

1984年，时年24岁的马拉多纳率领阿根廷队夺得世界杯。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

美国蓝领摇滚教父布鲁斯·斯普林斯汀。 REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

1985年，时年36岁的布鲁斯·斯普林斯汀在瑞典哥德堡表演。 REUTERS/Lars Jansson

缅甸民主领导人、诺贝尔和平奖得主昂山素季。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

1989年，昂山素季接受路透社采访。昂山素季自1990年以来被缅甸军政府多次软禁长达13年。 REUTERS/Jonathan Karp

原披头士乐队成员保罗·麦卡特尼。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

保罗·麦卡特尼(左上)与披头士乐队其他成员。(摄于20世纪60年代) REUTERS/File

好莱坞老牌影星、两届奥斯卡影后简·芳达。 REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

1970年，简·芳达在反战集会上发表演讲。 REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

美国已故流行音乐天后惠特尼·休斯顿。 REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

1988年，时年25岁的惠特尼·休斯顿在英国伦敦表演。 REUTERS/Peter Skingley

2009年戛纳影后夏洛特·甘斯布。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

1986年，时年15岁的夏洛特·甘斯布获得法国凯撒奖最佳新进女演员奖，她父亲塞奇·甘斯布是法国著名演员兼歌手。 REUTERS/Frederic de la Mure

已故美国当代文学大师约翰·厄普代克。 REUTERS/File

青年时代的约翰·厄普代克。(摄于1960年) REUTERS/Alfred A. Knopf Inc.

2012年美国总统选举的共和党提名候选人、第70任马萨诸塞州州长罗姆尼(Mitt Romney)与妻子安娜(Ann)。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

年轻时的罗姆尼与妻子。(摄于1969年) REUTERS/Romney for President

