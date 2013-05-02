奥巴马白宫晚宴抖笑料 Whitehouse Correspondents' dinner
2013年白宫记者晚宴于4月27日在华盛顿特区的华盛顿·希尔顿酒店举行总统，总统奥巴马在晚宴上公布自己的齐刘海搞怪照片，大展搞笑功力。 REUTERS/The White House/Handout
奥巴马称，上任4年半来，年纪大了，但依然经常犯错，希望在第二届任期中做出改变，提升形象，而他和他的团队经过研究后决定，第一步就是偷师米歇尔的发型。 REUTERS/The White House/Handout
奥巴马在展示风趣的同时，还对近期发生的波士顿炸弹袭击和得州化肥厂爆炸事件致哀，并称赞了救援人员作出的贡献。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第一夫人米歇尔饮酒。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
电视节目主持人、喜剧演员柯南·奥布莱恩(Conan O’Brien)发表讲话。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
政治剧《纸牌屋》中的演员凯文·史派西(Kevin Spacey)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
知名导演史蒂文·斯皮尔伯格(Steven Spielberg)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
《我为喜剧狂》男星崔西·摩根(Tracy Morgan)(右)及未婚妻Megan Wollover。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
歌手凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
美剧《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·沃加拉(Sofia Vergara)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
凯丽·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
因为出演热门电视剧《破产女孩》而迅速走红的贝丝·比厄(Beth Behrs)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
帕特丽夏·阿奎特(Patricia Arquette)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
凯特·沃尔什(Kate Walsh)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
(由左至右)演员休·丹西(Hugh Dancy)、丹西的太太克莱尔·丹尼斯(Claire Danes)与哥伦比亚广播公司(CBS)记者希弗(Bob Schieffer)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
韩国歌手Psy。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
三星在智能手机市场势如破竹 Samsung vs Apple in Market
(Reuters) - 三星在智能手机争夺战中占尽先机，一季度全球市占率达到三分之一，较苹果优势进一步扩大。
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(4月19日-26日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦4月19日至26日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.