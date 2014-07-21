中国哪些城市最吸引白领？ White-collar in China
中国网络招聘领先企业--智联招聘发布最新报告称，北京、深圳等大城市对白领的吸引力依然相当大，且全国范围内国企机关职位仍最受欢迎。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
从各城市竞争指数来看，北京以50.8的竞争指数高居榜首，平均一个职位可收到50.8份简历。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
苏州位列第二，竞争指数为44.4。智联招聘在线数据显示，2014年夏季，中国人才供需竞争指数(供需竞争指数=收到的简历投递量/发布的职位数量)为35.2，即从全国情况来看，平均一个职位收到35.2份简历。 REUTERSmore
深圳以43.4的竞争指数位居第三。总体来看，竞争指数位居前列的多为经济较发达城市，吸引大量求职者前往这些地区就职。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第四名：沈阳。REUTERS/Stringer
第五名：天津。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
第六名：大连。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
第七名：西安。 REUTERS/Donald Chan
第八名：上海。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第九名：广州。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
第十名：成都。在本次统计的28个城市中，宁波、福州、厦门、昆明等二线城市，竞争指数位居最后，宁波竞争指数为10.7并垫底。 REUTERS/Stringer
