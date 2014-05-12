WHO调查显示印度城市空气最脏 India Air Pollution
世界卫生组织(WHO)对世界主要城市空气污染情况的调查研究发现，印度新德里空气最脏。(2014年1月26日，印度新德里)REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
而北京的空气污染数据则和北京的天空一样模糊不明。(2014年3月3日，游客在北京景山公园自拍。) REUTERS/Stringer
WHO表示，2012年有约700万人的死亡与空气污染有关，空气污染成为全球头号环境健康风险。(2013年12月17日，新德里，女生们搭乘摩托车上学。)REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
WHO对1,600个城市的研究发现，空气污染情况较2011年时恶化，尤其是较贫困的国家。(2013年2月1日，新德里，印度门战争纪念馆。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
空气污染令城市居民患癌症、中风和心脏病的风险上升。(2013年1月7日，新德里)REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
新德里的PM 2.5指数年均水平为153。(2012年6月5日，新德里一处垃圾场。)REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
空气最脏的20个城市中，有13个是印度城市，排名前四的是新德里、巴特那(Patna)、瓜廖尔(Gwalior)和赖布尔(Raipur)。(2012年1月22日，巴特那，一名男子泛舟前行。) REUTERS/Adnan Amore
201212年10月5日，瓜廖尔，女子们在路边休息。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
2012年1月29日，赖布尔，民众聚集在房顶上观看宝莱坞明星拍戏。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
WHO专家称，中国空气污染数据为2010年的数据，是他们所能从中国方面获得的最近年份数据。(2014年2月24日和27日，从景山公园眺望北京组合图。)REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
据绿色和平组织称，在北京2012年1月开始每小时发布发PM2.5数据一年后，北京空气质量达到“记录最糟水平”，PM2.5最高曾达到900。(2014年2月26日，北京CBD。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
北京政府上月称，2013年北京PM2.5全年平均浓度为每立方米89.5微克，较国家标准高出156%。(2014年1月30日，夜幕下的北京CBD.)REUTERS/Jason Lee
此项研究覆盖的城市中，有32个城市的PM2.5数值低于5，其中四分之三的城市在加拿大，包括温哥华；冰岛的哈夫纳夫约杜尔(Hafnarfjordur)亦在其中；还有七个是美国城市。(2014年2月23日，北京，一名饲主为宠more
下一个
24小时时事新闻(5月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
委内瑞拉民众排长队购买日用品 Long lines in Venezuela
(Reuters) - 为遏制委内瑞拉通胀飙升，总统马杜罗总统对所有日用品价格实施管制，民众需排队购买生活用品。
英拉被控渎职 或将面临弹劾 Yingluck Stand Down
(Reuters) - 英拉连连遇挫，在被泰国宪法法院裁定违宪、被解除总理职务后，反贪污委员会又决定对英拉提起诉讼，指控其渎职。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.