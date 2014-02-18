明星迈入而立之年 Who's turning 30
盘点2014年步入而立之年的明星。歌手凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)将于10月25日迎来30岁生日。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
迈阿密热火队球员勒布朗·詹姆斯(LeBron James)于12月30日迈入而立之年。 REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
女星斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)将于11月22日度过30岁生日。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
英国哈里王子将于9月15日迈入30岁门槛。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
美国真人秀女星科勒·卡戴珊(Khloe Kardashian)于6月27日迎来30岁生日。 REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
女星凯莉·奥斯本(Kelly Osbourne)将于于10月27日迎来30岁生日。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国著名高山滑雪运动员林赛·沃恩(Lindsey Vonn)10月18日迈入30岁门槛。REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV
女星奥利维亚·维尔德(Olivia Wilde)将于3月10日迈入30岁女星行列。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
加拿大摇滚小天后艾薇儿(Avril Lavigne)9月27日迎来30岁生日。 REUTERS/Jim Young
歌手曼迪·摩尔(Mandy Moore)将于4月10日迈入而立之年。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国著名流行摇滚歌手阿什莉·辛普森(Ashlee Simpson)将于10月3日度过自己的生日。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
女星吉娜·马隆(Jena Malone)于11月21日迈入30岁大关。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
帅气男星凯文·席格斯(Kevin Zegers)将于9月19日过30岁生日。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
玛丽·伊丽莎白·文斯蒂德(Mary Elizabeth Winstead)将于11月28日迈入而立之年。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
印度女星芙蕾达·平托(Freida Pinto)将于10月18日迎来30岁生日。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
好莱坞影星泰勒·席琳(Taylor Schilling)将于7月27日度过自己的30岁生日。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
美国全能游泳运动员瑞安·罗切特(Ryan Lochte))8月3日迈入30岁门槛。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
歌手凯瑟琳·麦克菲(Katharine McPhee)于3月25日迎来30岁生日。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
《大西洋帝国》女星帕兹·德拉维尔塔(Paz de la Huerta)将于9月3日迎来自己的30岁生日。 REUTERS/Allison Joyce
舞蹈家谢丽尔·伯克(Cheryl Burke)于5月3日步入而立之年。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
《白日焰火》摘得柏林电影节金熊奖 Berlin Film Festival
(Reuters) - 亚洲电影成为第64届柏林国际电影节的大赢家，中国影片《白日焰火》摘得最佳影片“金熊奖”，男主角廖凡获得影帝殊荣，影后桂冠则由日本影星黑木华摘得。
李坚柔冬奥夺首金 Li Jianrou
(Reuters) -中国选手李坚柔周四在冬奥会短道速滑女子500米决赛中躲过碰撞摔倒的事故，脱颖而出摘得金牌，这已是中国队连续第四届夺得该项目金牌。
本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
