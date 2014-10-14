版本:
背妻狂奔 Wife Carrying Championships

2014年10月11日，“北美背妻赛跑锦标赛”在美国缅因州纽里星期日河度假村举行。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

主办方表示，最快跑过278码(约合254米)障碍赛道的组合将获得与女参加者体重相等的啤酒，以及数额5倍于女参加者体重的现金。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

参赛选手们大都选择了能解放双手的“爱沙尼亚式背法”，即为让女伴头朝下趴在男伴背上，双腿夹住男伴的脖子，双手抱紧他的腰。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

障碍赛道包括陡峭的山坡，原木垒成的障碍和及膝深的泥潭。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

北美背妻赛跑锦标赛19世纪起源于芬兰一个小镇。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

女性参赛者必须年满17岁，重量至少49公斤。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

男性参赛者如果没有女性伴侣，可以借“妻”参赛。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

背妻狂奔。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

翻越障碍。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

保持平衡。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

加速前进。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Christina Arsenault和Jesse Wall(右)夫妻组合最终赢得比赛，两人将与澳大利亚、瑞典、爱沙尼亚等国的获胜者一起，参加位于背妻大赛发源地芬兰举行的国际背妻大赛。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

