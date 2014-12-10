版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三 13:53 BJT

英威廉王子夫妇访美

2014年12月7日，美国纽约，英国威廉王子携凯特王妃抵达下榻酒店，展开为期三天的“旋风式”访问。这也是夫妻二人首次以皇室身份正式访问美国。 REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

2014年 12月 10日 星期三
12月8日，威廉王子独自前往华盛顿，与美国总统奥巴马在白宫举行会晤。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

12月8日，在与奥巴马会晤后，威廉王子前往世行总部，发表声明谴责非法捕杀和交易珍稀野生动物物种的行为。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

12月8日，凯特王妃留在纽约，在纽约市长夫人奇尔莱恩·麦克雷的陪同下，参观纽约儿童发展中心。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

12月8日，凯特王妃在纽约儿童发展中心与孩子们做手工。 REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

12月8日，美国前国务卿希拉里携女儿切尔西与威廉王子夫妇在纽约会面。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

12月8日晚，纽约布鲁克林巴克莱中心球场，威廉王子与凯特王妃观看NBA布鲁克林网队和克利夫兰骑士队的比赛。 REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

12月8日，骑士队客场以110比88轻取网队，“小皇帝”詹姆斯在赛后向威廉夫妇赠送球衣。 REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

12月9日，英国威廉王子与凯特王妃参观纽约国立“911”纪念馆和博物馆，并向911遇难者致意。 REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

12月9日，威廉王子与凯特王妃访问纽约一家贫困青年服务中心并观看表演。 REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Pool

12月9日，在纽约市长比尔·白思豪(左)和纽约帝国大厦马尔金控股公司总裁Anthony Malkin(右)的陪同下，威廉王子登上帝国大厦参观。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Pool

12月9日，威廉王子和凯特王妃在纽约大都会艺术博物馆出席晚宴，为两人共同的母校英国圣安德鲁斯大学筹募捐款。 REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

