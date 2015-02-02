“最牛吃货”30分钟吃444只鸡翅
2015年1月30日，美国费城举办一年一度的吃鸡翅大赛，一群“吃货”展开激烈角逐。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
来自芝加哥的男选手Patrick Bertoletti在30分钟内鲸吞444只鸡翅，最终夺冠并刷新纪录。REUTERS/Mark Makela
据悉，去年的比赛冠军由一位苗条女子获得，她当时一次吃下了363个鸡翅。(“竞吃”现场。) REUTERS/Mark Makela
每年世界各地都会举行各种各样的大胃王比赛，规则就是在规定时间内看谁吃的最多。(Patrick Bertoletti成为2015年度“最牛吃货”。) REUTERS/Mark Makela
参加大胃王比赛不仅需要很强大的胃口，还需要比拼耐心和毅力。(赛会现场的残羹冷炙。) REUTERS/Mark Makela
在竞吃大赛现场，热情的观众们端着啤酒，俨然把赛场变成了一个巨大的派对，现场气氛十分热烈。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
女子们“清凉上阵”博眼球。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
现场观众情绪高涨。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
“小丑”助威团。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
现场观众争相与啦啦队长(右)合影。REUTERS/Mark Makela
