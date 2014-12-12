中国首家女子拳击俱乐部
中国首家女子拳击俱乐部于2010年在上海创立，至今已发展成拥有逾百名年龄在18至40岁会员的团队，想加入这家俱乐部的头条守则是“仅限女性”。(摄于12月3日，上海，一名女子在俱乐部上拳击课。) REUTERS/Carlomore
自拳击运动诞生之日起，女性就有了参与这项强对抗项目的记录。但由于种种原因，女子拳击的发展曾经一度陷于停滞。(学员们上拳击课。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1904年，女子拳击以表演项目的形式登上奥运舞台。(一名女学员在上课时大笑。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
直到2012年伦敦奥运会，女子拳击才正式成为奥运比赛项目。(学员们为自己加油鼓劲。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在中国，女子拳击项目并十分盛行。(学员参加拳击训练。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2010年，12岁开始训练拳击的女拳手弓瑾在上海创立了全中国首家女子拳击俱乐部。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学员在拳击课上训练。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学员在课间休息。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学员准备上课。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
窗边放置的拳套和哑铃。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
