盘点各国军中之花 Women in the military
美国海军陆战队--女性战斗小队成员。美国是当今世界上女兵人数最多的国家之一。在大约140万现役美军士兵中，女兵约占14%。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
叙利亚女狙击手。 REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
中国女特警。 REUTERS/China Daily
中国人民解放军海陆空三军女兵。 REUTERS/China Daily
阿富汗女兵。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
委内瑞拉女兵。 REUTERS/Gil Montano
德国联邦国防军士兵。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一名美国女兵救助伤员。目前美国国防部已决定撤销禁止女兵上战场的禁令。这一禁令彻底取消后，陆军与海军陆战队将有23万个步兵岗位向女兵开放。REUTERS/Bob Strong REUTERS/Bob Strong
朝鲜女兵。 REUTERS/Stringer
一名刚果女兵背着孩子。 REUTERS/Alissa Everett
美国陆军女兵。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
利比亚政府军女战士。REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
哥伦比亚女军官。 REUTERS/John Vizcaino
菲律宾新入伍的女海军。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
以色列女兵。以色列还是世界上唯一一个妇女必须服兵役的国家，根据以色列强制兵役制度，犹太女性满18岁后必须服兵役21个月，只有已婚女性、已育女性和正统犹太女教徒可以免除兵役。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
和男性军人一样，以色列女兵要通过入伍测试，而后进行为期4周的新兵训练，训练内容包括基础科目、单兵武器、野外战术等，之后被分到相应的部队。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
本周中国区精选(3月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
李克强当选中国国务院总理 China Appointed President
(Reuters) - 中国全国人大会议周五决议通过任命李克强为国务院总理，范长龙和许其亮为中央军委副主席。
“帽”之风情 Ladies Day 2013
(Reuters) - 在切尔滕纳姆赛马节第二日--女士日，大批女性观众盛装出席赛马场。
24小时时事新闻(3月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
