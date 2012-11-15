探秘谷歌办公室 Working at Google
谷歌在全球有超过70个办公地点，其中许多办公室的设计令人津津乐道，是职场人士梦想中的工作天堂。(2010年10月11日，谷歌在美国海滨城市圣塔莫妮卡的办公室，放置的冲浪板。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌在美国加州山景城的总部。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一处白色书写板。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在一个高科技睡眠装备nap pod内小憩。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在游戏室打台球。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
员工在跑步机上锻炼身体。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
食物丰富的餐厅。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
谷歌在洛杉矶威尼斯海滩拥有三座办公大楼，包括当地地标性建筑、由著名建筑师弗兰克·盖里设计的双筒望远镜大厦。(2012年1月13日，宽敞的会议室。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一个画满谷歌标志的通道，仿佛进入了谷歌博物馆。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
人们在自助餐厅内享用食物。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google Maps的巴黎全景。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
攀岩处。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌办公室的屋顶平台。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌纽约位于极富历史感的切尔西市场。(2008年3月10日，员工搭建的谷歌标志模型。) REUTERS/Erin Siegal
办公室内放置的单脚滑行车。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工搭建乐高积木。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在纽约市壁画前面工作。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
游戏室一景。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
旧金山的谷歌办公室坐落在闹市区，员工们可以随意带来他们的玩偶短吻鳄，长颈鹿，或是老虎前来工作。(摄于2008年2月28日) REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
办公室内放置着舒适的靠枕。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工将办公区装饰成动物园。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
谷歌位于加拿大多伦多的新办公室，占地面积超过89,000平方英尺，为五层建筑。(摄于2012年11月13日，一名员工在办公大楼顶层打高尔夫。) REUTERS/Mark Blinch
谷歌办公室内的音乐室。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
谷歌在巴黎的办公室位于城市中心地带，是一栋19世纪建筑物，员工可以随意免费享受无限量的法式乳酪。(2011年12月6日，一个照相亭。)REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
办公室内的一辆雪铁龙2CV汽车。REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
下一个
红色中国 Red China
(Reuters) - 盘点中国的红色美景。
美前中情局长婚外情丑闻 General David Petraeus
(Reuters) - 美国中央情报局(CIA)前局长彼得雷乌斯(David Petraeus)因与其自传作者布罗德维尔(Paula Broadwell)的婚外恋情曝光宣布辞职，结束了仅仅持续14个月的中情局局长生涯。
24小时时事新闻(11月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
世界上最大的核电站 World's largest nuclear plant
(Reuters) - 柏崎刈羽核电站位于新泻县柏崎市刈羽村，共有7台机组，是世界上发电能力最大的核电站。
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.