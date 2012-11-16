梦寐工作在谷歌 Working at Google
谷歌在全球有超过70个办公地点，其中许多办公室的设计令人津津乐道，是职场人士梦想中的工作天堂。(2010年10月11日，谷歌在美国海滨城市圣塔莫妮卡的办公室，放置的冲浪板。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌位于美国加州山景城的总部，办公室内的电话亭。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
涂鸦板。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在一个高科技睡眠装备nap pod内小憩。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在游戏室内打台球。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
员工在跑步机上锻炼身体。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
食物丰富的餐厅。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
谷歌在洛杉矶威尼斯海滩拥有三座办公大楼，包括当地地标性建筑、由著名建筑师弗兰克·盖里设计的双筒望远镜大厦。(2012年1月13日，宽敞的会议室。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一个画满谷歌标志的通道，仿佛进入了谷歌博物馆。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
人们在自助餐厅内享用食物。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google Maps展示巴黎全景。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
攀岩游戏。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌办公室的屋顶平台。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
谷歌纽约位于极富历史感的切尔西市场。(2008年3月10日，员工搭建的谷歌标志模型。) REUTERS/Erin Siegal
办公室内放置的单脚滑行车。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工搭建乐高积木。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
一名员工在纽约市壁画前工作。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
游戏室一景。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
旧金山的谷歌办公室坐落在闹市区，员工们可以带宠物工作。(摄于2008年2月28日) REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
办公室内搭设“床铺”。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
办公区被装饰成“动物园”。 REUTERS/Erin Siegal
谷歌位于加拿大多伦多的新办公室，占地面积超过89,000平方英尺，为五层建筑。(摄于2012年11月13日，一名员工在办公大楼顶层打高尔夫。) REUTERS/Mark Blinch
谷歌办公室内的音乐室。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
谷歌在巴黎的办公室位于城市中心地带，是一栋19世纪建筑物，员工可以随意免费享受无限量的法式乳酪。(2011年12月6日，自助照相设备。)REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
办公室内的一辆雪铁龙2CV汽车。REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
