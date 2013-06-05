中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China
2012年12月14日，上海，一名工人在塑料厂车间的生产线上工作。REUTERS/Aly Song
2013年6月3日，吉林省德惠市吉林宝源丰禽业有限公司发生特别重大燃烧事故已造成119人遇难。事故发生后，企业法人代表已被控制，中国国务院成立事故调查组。REUTERS/Stringer
苹果最大的代工厂商富士康因员工自杀事件频发及工作环境恶劣、超时工作、工资低廉等负面形象，成为外界关注的焦点。(2012年2月22日，深圳，工人应聘富士康工厂的工作。) REUTERS/Joe Tan
富士康在大陆的工厂目前雇佣的工人超过100万人，因自杀事件频发引起社会各界的高度关注。(2010年5月29日，广东龙华，一名自杀员工的亲属拿着其遗像在富士康工厂外痛哭。) REUTERS/Stringer
富士康目前正努力让员工更多地参与工会组织，以消除公司工作环境恶劣、劳工纠纷频发等负面形象。(2010年6月29日，广东龙华，富士康工人锻炼身体。) REUTERS/Joe Tan
2013年5月17日，辽宁沈阳，一名工人清洁办公大楼的窗户。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年12月5日，浙江衢州，一名工人在石灰石矿内戴着面具工作。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年8月1日，安徽合肥，一名工人在建筑工地的帐篷内吃饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年5月7日，安徽淮北，一家煤矿公司举行紧急救援演练。 REUTERS/China Daily
2012年7月7日，安徽合肥，一名工人在建筑工地的铁架上工作时吸烟休息。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年10月2日，安徽芜湖，一名工人在棉花收购站工作。REUTERS/Stringer
2008年1月26日，广东东莞，工人在制鞋厂工作。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011年11月6日，浙江嘉兴，一名工人躺在回收中心的塑料瓶堆上休息。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年11月16日，宁夏银川，工人在建筑工地的宿舍内吃午饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年5月27日，山西洪洞县，在“黑砖窑”中被解救的工人站在警察局内。2007年5月，山西洪洞警方破获一起黑砖场虐工案，解救出31名民工，其中有部分童工，震惊整个社会。 REUTERS/China Daily
2009年4月2日，江西鹰潭，一名工人在水泥厂休息。 REUTERS/Stringer
2006年11月4日，安徽淮北，一名工人在纺织厂车间内工作。 REUTERS/China Daily/Files
2011年1月11日，浙江义乌，一名工人在工厂内制作新年喜字。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2007年9月22日，四川成都，一名工人在清洁毛泽东雕塑前安装脚手架。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年8月3日，浙江杭州，出租车司机举行罢工，要求提高工资。REUTERS/Aly Song
