不可承受之重 World Obesity
研究人员称，肥胖问题给全球带来沉重负担，贫国富国都不例外，现在全球有近30%的人口肥胖或超重，共达21亿人。(2006年8月12日，英国伦敦，一名乘客在机场候机。) REUTERS/Toby Melville/Filmore
研究人员采用188个国家1980-2013年的数据，宣称这是迄今对肥胖问题最全面的研究。(2014年3月19日，哥伦比亚波哥大，一个重达20公斤的8个月男婴在母亲的陪同下就医。) REUTERS/John Vizcainmore
全球逾一半的肥胖人口集中在10个国家：美国、中国、印度、俄罗斯、巴西、墨西哥、埃及、德国、巴基斯坦和印尼。(2007年9月4日，纽约地铁闸口。) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
在最富有的国家--美国，其肥胖人口占全球肥胖人口的13%，而美国人口不到全球总人口的5%。(2013年2月1日，美国费城，舞者参加游戏。) REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
1980年时，全球超重和肥胖人口为8.57亿人，而到2013年则增至21亿人。目前地球人口已突破70亿。(2012年5月31日，纽约时代广场。)REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
女性肥胖率上升最明显的地区是埃及、沙特、阿曼、洪都拉斯和巴林。(2011年1月15日，以色列贝尔谢巴，女士们参加肥胖选美大赛。) REUTERS/Amir Cohen
男性肥胖率上升最突出的则是新西兰、巴林、科威特、沙特和美国。(2010年9月7日，美国艾文斯，一名男子健身减肥。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
肥胖问题与多种因素有关，包括廉价、高脂、多糖、多盐、高热量的“垃圾食品”，以及久坐的生活方式等，是心脏病、中风、糖尿病、关节炎和一些癌症的主要诱因。(2012年5月9日，美国丹佛，一个女孩在学校吃午餐。) REUTERSmore
研究人员称，肥胖问题已影响到所有年龄层、所有收入阶层和所有地区。(2011年3月29日，广东佛山，一个肥胖男孩在幼儿园午睡。) REUTERS/Joe Tan
肥胖问题对儿童影响更甚，统计数据显示，过去33年成年人肥胖率增长28%，而儿童肥胖率增长47%。(2009年8月30日，辽宁沈阳，两个女孩参加减肥夏令营。) REUTERS/Sheng Li
世界卫生组织称，每年有约340万名成年人死于肥胖导致的慢性病。(2013年1月24日，法国Saint Jean d'Angley，一名肥胖症患者在医院做术前准备。) REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
2014年5月27日，前世界最重男子、来自墨西哥的曼努埃尔·乌里韦在医院去世。他曾以560㎏的体重创下吉尼斯世界纪录，卧床12年。(2008年8月8日) REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
