全球华人欢庆新年
2015年1月28日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名4岁的华裔女孩在商场专为中国新年装饰的花丛前拍照。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
2015年2月3日，菲律宾马尼拉，中国城中的一名工作人员擦拭一座金羊，售价为45.45美元。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
2013年2月9日，新加坡，民众在观音堂佛祖庙焚香，祈求平安幸福。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
2013年2月9日，泰国曼谷，唐人街的华人用泰铢装饰寺庙，迎接新年。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2006年1月29日，日本横滨，当地华人身穿朝服参加新年游行庆典。REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
2013年2月17日，加拿大温哥华，华人小女孩表演传统的中国舞蹈。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
2007年，古巴哈瓦那，中餐馆贴上春联，服务员穿上传统旗袍迎接新春。 REUTERS/Claudia Daut
2011年2月3日，秘鲁利马，人们燃放鞭炮，欢庆春节。REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
2012年1月29日，美国纽约，人们在唐人街欢庆新年。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
2013年2月11日，中国香港，维多利亚港燃放烟花。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
