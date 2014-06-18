球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces
巴西美女。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
法国“高卢公鸡”。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
韩国魔力。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
巴西美女团。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
墨西哥面具。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
哥伦比亚老虎出山。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
日本铁杆粉丝。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
乌拉圭巨帽。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
瑞士老顽童。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
俄罗斯三头怪。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
美国丽人。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
辣妈带娃助阵。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
瑞士虫大哥。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
意大利美女。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
智利大叔。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
