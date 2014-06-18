版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 14:42 BJT

球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

巴西美女。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

巴西美女。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
巴西美女。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
1 / 15
法国“高卢公鸡”。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

法国“高卢公鸡”。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
法国“高卢公鸡”。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2 / 15
韩国魔力。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

韩国魔力。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
韩国魔力。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
3 / 15
巴西美女团。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

巴西美女团。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
巴西美女团。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
4 / 15
墨西哥面具。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

墨西哥面具。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
墨西哥面具。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
5 / 15
哥伦比亚老虎出山。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez

哥伦比亚老虎出山。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
哥伦比亚老虎出山。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
6 / 15
日本铁杆粉丝。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

日本铁杆粉丝。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
日本铁杆粉丝。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
7 / 15
乌拉圭巨帽。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

乌拉圭巨帽。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
乌拉圭巨帽。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
8 / 15
瑞士老顽童。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

瑞士老顽童。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
瑞士老顽童。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
9 / 15
俄罗斯三头怪。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

俄罗斯三头怪。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
俄罗斯三头怪。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
10 / 15
美国丽人。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

美国丽人。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
美国丽人。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
11 / 15
辣妈带娃助阵。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

辣妈带娃助阵。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
辣妈带娃助阵。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
12 / 15
瑞士虫大哥。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

瑞士虫大哥。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
瑞士虫大哥。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
13 / 15
意大利美女。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

意大利美女。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
意大利美女。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
14 / 15
智利大叔。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

智利大叔。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
智利大叔。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
15 / 15
