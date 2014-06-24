世界杯发型秀 World Cup hair
来自非洲雄狮喀麦隆的阿苏-埃克托(Benoit Assou-Ekotto)的爆炸头。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
葡萄牙球星C罗(Cristiano Ronaldo) 的“鼓励病童”发型引发热议。一名10个月大的孩子患有脑皮质发育不良，当C罗为其垫付8.3万美元的全额手术费，并在自己的发型上刻下了与孩子头上手术疤痕一样的痕迹。 REmore
意大利巴洛特利(Mario Balotelli)的鸡冠头。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
美国队球员贝克曼(Kyle Beckerman)长发飘飘。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
法国队球员博格巴(Paul Pogba)的新发型为球队增加自信和运气。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
比利时球员费莱尼(Marouane Fellaini)的爆炸头。
美国队球员布拉德利(Michael Bradley)光头示人。
克罗地亚球员苏巴西奇(Danijel Subasic)的鸡冠头。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
葡萄牙中场球员纳尼(Nani)在发型剪出一个五角星，在五角星里刻上自己在国家队球衣的号码。 REUTERS/Mauro Horita
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
科特迪瓦队球员迪耶(Geoffrey Serey Die)的“神龙尾”。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
(由左至右)巴西队古斯塔沃(Luiz Gustavo)、马塞洛(Marcelo)、大卫·路易斯(David Luiz)赛前高唱唱国歌。 REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
乌拉圭球员弗兰(Diego Forlan)盯住飞过的球。 REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
科特迪瓦球员热尔维尼奥(Gervinho)的小辫头。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
智利球员巴尔迪比亚(Jorge Valdivia)庆祝进球。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
喀麦隆球员伊坦杰(Charles Itandje)发型与胡子“交相辉映”。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
乌拉圭球员埃尔南德斯(Abel Hernandez)的新发型。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
