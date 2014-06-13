世界杯开幕式亮点回眸 World Cup Opening Ceremony
6月12日，2014年巴西世界杯开幕式在圣保罗科林蒂安球场举行。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
开幕式分自然、人类和足球三部分，共持续25分钟。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
整个开幕式充满了浓郁的巴西风情，巴西的国家诸多特色逐一展现。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
高潮部分是拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹、嘻哈天王皮特布鲁和巴西歌手克劳迪亚·莱蒂共同演唱本届世界杯的主题曲《We Are One》。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
第一个环节是欢迎仪式，欢迎全世界的球迷来到巴西、关注巴西世界杯。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
在第一个环节中，巴西当地各种特有植物得到展现。同时，中间的大球还展示了地球的发展演变过程。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
植物精灵。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
鲜花使者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
在第二部分的表演中，现场的表演者跳起舞来，舞者们跳起了桑巴。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
舞蹈和音乐汇集到一起，成为巴西交响曲。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
现场出现的不倒翁人偶是象征黑人妇女的工艺品，如今是巴西东北部旅游业的标志。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
第三部分中，64个孩子代表32支参赛队进入场地中央进行表演。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
随后，一面巨大的巴西国旗进场，一名截瘫的巴西青年为世界杯开幕战开球，他的行动能力来自于多国科学家研发的一种“外骨骼”机器人系统，系统可以根据大脑信号实现站立和行走。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
弹跳的“足球”。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
据悉，本届世界杯开幕式的花费为470万英镑，被称为最简约开幕式。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
足球宝贝。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
热情球迷。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
一架直升机在球场上空盘旋巡逻。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
下一个
本周中国区精选(6月6日-13日) China Weekly
聚焦6月6日至13日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(6月13日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
E3游戏大展震撼来袭 E3 Gaming Expo
2014年6月12日 - 一年一度的E3游戏大展于6月10日至12日在洛杉矶举行，全球游戏出版商们带着旗下作品的新消息齐聚展会。
24小时时事新闻(6月12日) 24hours
2014年6月11日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.