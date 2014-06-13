版本:
图片 | 2014年 6月 13日 星期五 10:44 BJT

世界杯开幕式亮点回眸 World Cup Opening Ceremony

6月12日，2014年巴西世界杯开幕式在圣保罗科林蒂安球场举行。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
开幕式分自然、人类和足球三部分，共持续25分钟。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
整个开幕式充满了浓郁的巴西风情，巴西的国家诸多特色逐一展现。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
高潮部分是拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹、嘻哈天王皮特布鲁和巴西歌手克劳迪亚·莱蒂共同演唱本届世界杯的主题曲《We Are One》。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
第一个环节是欢迎仪式，欢迎全世界的球迷来到巴西、关注巴西世界杯。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
在第一个环节中，巴西当地各种特有植物得到展现。同时，中间的大球还展示了地球的发展演变过程。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
植物精灵。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
鲜花使者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
在第二部分的表演中，现场的表演者跳起舞来，舞者们跳起了桑巴。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
舞蹈和音乐汇集到一起，成为巴西交响曲。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
现场出现的不倒翁人偶是象征黑人妇女的工艺品，如今是巴西东北部旅游业的标志。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
第三部分中，64个孩子代表32支参赛队进入场地中央进行表演。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
随后，一面巨大的巴西国旗进场，一名截瘫的巴西青年为世界杯开幕战开球，他的行动能力来自于多国科学家研发的一种“外骨骼”机器人系统，系统可以根据大脑信号实现站立和行走。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
弹跳的“足球”。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
据悉，本届世界杯开幕式的花费为470万英镑，被称为最简约开幕式。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
足球宝贝。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
热情球迷。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
一架直升机在球场上空盘旋巡逻。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 13日 星期五
