瑞士蝉联“最具竞争力经济体”称号 World Economic Forum
2013年9月4日，总部位于日内瓦的世界经济论坛发布《2O13-2O14年全球竞争力报告》，瑞士连续第五年获得世界最具竞争力经济体称号。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
新加坡位列第二。世界经济论坛称，进入前十名的经济体与去年一样，但排名顺序有所改变。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
第三名：芬兰。该调查涉及148个经济体，排名依据是全球竞争力指数(GCI)，即决定一国生产力水平的制度、政策及因素的集合。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
德国的排名上升两个位次，位居第四。指数评比项目包括基本条件、效率提升、创新及精致因素3大项。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
美国扭转连续四年下滑的趋势，上升两位排名第五。报告还将针对商业高管的民调列为考察因素，评估一国政府的效率和透明度。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
第六名：瑞典。自1979年以来，世界经济论坛每年发布—份全球竞争力报告。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第七名：香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第八名：荷兰。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
第九名：日本。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
第十名：英国。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
中国台湾位列第12位。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
中国内地的竞争力排名为第29位，与上年持平，在金砖国家中仍保持领先地位。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
