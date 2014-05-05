版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 15:50 BJT

上海极限“奥运会” World Extreme Games

Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 20more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 15
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shangmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 15
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 15
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 15
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai Apmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 15
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. Rmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 15
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 15
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 15
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shangmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 15
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014.more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 15
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghamore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 15
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathan Schwan (L) at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. Macdonald won silver and Schwan bronze. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathan Schwan (L) at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. Macdonald won silver and Schwan bronze. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 15
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 15
Skateboarder Andy Macdonald of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Skateboarder Andy Macdonald of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Skateboarder Andy Macdonald of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 15
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers

中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers

下一个

中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers

中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers

(Reuters) - 中国人对海参与日俱增的需求，迫使经销商去到更远海域寻找新的海参采捕基地。

2014年 5月 5日
24小时时事新闻(5月6日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(5月6日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 5月 5日
本周中国区精选(4月25日-5月2日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(4月25日-5月2日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦4月25日至5月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 5月 4日
乌鲁木齐暴恐案后加强安保 Urumqi Railway Station

乌鲁木齐暴恐案后加强安保 Urumqi Railway Station

(Reuters) - 4月30日晚乌鲁木齐火车站发生暴力恐怖袭击案件，案件已迅速告破，火车站秩序已恢复，警方加强了戒备。

2014年 5月 4日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐