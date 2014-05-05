上海极限“奥运会” World Extreme Games
Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 20more
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shangmore
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlmore
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REmore
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai Apmore
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. Rmore
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. more
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghmore
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shangmore
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014.more
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghamore
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathmore
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos more
Skateboarder Andy Macdonald of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in more
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme more
中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers
(Reuters) - 中国人对海参与日俱增的需求，迫使经销商去到更远海域寻找新的海参采捕基地。
24小时时事新闻(5月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选(4月25日-5月2日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦4月25日至5月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
乌鲁木齐暴恐案后加强安保 Urumqi Railway Station
(Reuters) - 4月30日晚乌鲁木齐火车站发生暴力恐怖袭击案件，案件已迅速告破，火车站秩序已恢复，警方加强了戒备。
