上海极限“奥运会” World Extreme Games
5月1日，2014世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，来自30多个国家和地区的近200位顶级极限运动选手在现场展示拿手绝活。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
作为亚洲极限运动的头号赛事，世界极限运动大赛已连续7年落户中国上海。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
来自全球的顶尖极限高手瓜分了本届大赛的11枚金牌，吸引超过7万人次观众到场观摩。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本届比赛奖牌争夺在5个项目中展开，分别是直排轮、滑板、极限单车、极限摩托和竞速攀岩。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
包括极限单车双冠王文斯·拜伦、8次获得金牌的美国名将安迪·麦克唐纳、滑轮高手安床兄弟等世界顶尖极限运动高手同场“炫技”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
竞速攀岩比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本届大赛，印度尼西亚选手共摘得获得男子和女子竞速攀岩的一金二银。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
滑板赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
极限运动是以年轻人参与为主的高难度观赏性体育运动，新生选手力量引人瞩目。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. more
本届大赛的滑板腾跃赛冠军是年仅12岁的特雷·伍德。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
滑板街区赛亚军是13岁的贾格尔·伊顿；滑板腾跃赛季军是17岁的约诺·施万，而18岁的凯文·佩瑞萨勇夺滑板极限单车街区赛冠军。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名选手不慎摔倒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
极限摩托表演。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
