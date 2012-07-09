版本:
直击世界接吻日 World kissing Day 2012

2012年7月6日为世界接吻日，这个由英国人率先发起的节日，1991年得到联合国的承认。世界各地的情侣接吻情景，也是一道温馨的风景线。 (2012年6月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一对法国球迷在欧洲杯D组法国对阵乌克兰比赛开始前接吻。) REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2012年7月6日为世界接吻日，这个由英国人率先发起的节日，1991年得到联合国的承认。世界各地的情侣接吻情景，也是一道温馨的风景线。 (2012年6月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一对法国球迷在欧洲杯D组法国对阵乌克兰比赛开始前接吻。) REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
2012年2月13日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，情侣参加接吻快闪活动。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年2月13日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，情侣参加接吻快闪活动。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2011年11月15日，美国纽约，“占领华尔街”运动的示威者在公交车站上接吻。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年11月15日，美国纽约，“占领华尔街”运动的示威者在公交车站上接吻。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
2009年4月2日，美国纽约，一对情侣在中央公园自拍接吻。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2009年4月2日，美国纽约，一对情侣在中央公园自拍接吻。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2012年4月1日，巴西里约热内卢，一对参加“世界自行车游行”的情侣献上一吻。 REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

2012年4月1日，巴西里约热内卢，一对参加“世界自行车游行”的情侣献上一吻。 REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
2009年8月1日，波兰与德国边境附近的Kostrzyn-upon-Odra河，狂欢者在伍德斯托克音乐节期间拥吻。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2009年8月1日，波兰与德国边境附近的Kostrzyn-upon-Odra河，狂欢者在伍德斯托克音乐节期间拥吻。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
2012年4月16日，加拿大哈利法克斯，一对新人在纪念泰坦尼克号沉船百年纪念邮轮上成婚。 REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年4月16日，加拿大哈利法克斯，一对新人在纪念泰坦尼克号沉船百年纪念邮轮上成婚。 REUTERS/Chris Helgren
2007年6月9日，匈牙利布达佩斯，6,400多对情侣同时在国会大厦外接吻，创造新的世界纪录。 REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

2007年6月9日，匈牙利布达佩斯，6,400多对情侣同时在国会大厦外接吻，创造新的世界纪录。 REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
2012年6月26日，美国内布拉斯加州奥马哈市，选手埃里克·尚托(Eric Shanteau)在美国奥运游泳选拔赛上与妻子亲吻，庆祝自己获得男子100米蛙泳第二名。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年6月26日，美国内布拉斯加州奥马哈市，选手埃里克·尚托(Eric Shanteau)在美国奥运游泳选拔赛上与妻子亲吻，庆祝自己获得男子100米蛙泳第二名。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
2012年6月6日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一对夫妇在电车车站亲吻。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2012年6月6日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一对夫妇在电车车站亲吻。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2009年11月25日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，同性恋情侣阿历克斯·弗里尔(Alex Freyre)(左)和何塞玛丽亚·狄贝洛(Jose Maria Di Bello)接吻。这对情侣是拉丁美洲首例合法的同性恋伴侣。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2009年11月25日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，同性恋情侣阿历克斯·弗里尔(Alex Freyre)(左)和何塞玛丽亚·狄贝洛(Jose Maria Di Bello)接吻。这对情侣是拉丁美洲首例合法的同性恋伴侣。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
2011年11月6日，意大利威尼斯，一对情侣在洪水淹没的圣马可广场接吻。 REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

2011年11月6日，意大利威尼斯，一对情侣在洪水淹没的圣马可广场接吻。 REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
2009年10月30日，德国柏林，一对情侣亲吻，背后是前苏联领导人勃列日涅夫和前东德领导人埃里希·昂纳克接吻的涂鸦墙。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2009年10月30日，德国柏林，一对情侣亲吻，背后是前苏联领导人勃列日涅夫和前东德领导人埃里希·昂纳克接吻的涂鸦墙。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2008年6月29日，英国萨默塞特郡，一对情侣接吻，周围散落着格拉斯顿伯里摇滚音乐节期间的丢弃物。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2008年6月29日，英国萨默塞特郡，一对情侣接吻，周围散落着格拉斯顿伯里摇滚音乐节期间的丢弃物。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2012年3月22日，美国纽约，一对夫妇在中央公园享受甜蜜时刻。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年3月22日，美国纽约，一对夫妇在中央公园享受甜蜜时刻。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2008年4月3日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇参加大规模集体亲吻活动。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2008年4月3日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇参加大规模集体亲吻活动。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
2009年5月23日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，一对夫妇在喷泉附近拥吻。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2009年5月23日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，一对夫妇在喷泉附近拥吻。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2009年2月14日，秘鲁利马，情侣们的“黄昏之吻”。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2009年2月14日，秘鲁利马，情侣们的“黄昏之吻”。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
2009年6月29日，委内瑞拉奥达斯港，情侣接吻的美丽身影。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2009年6月29日，委内瑞拉奥达斯港，情侣接吻的美丽身影。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
2009年4月27日，英国林肯，一对夫妇在门口拥抱。REUTERS/Darren Staples

2009年4月27日，英国林肯，一对夫妇在门口拥抱。REUTERS/Darren Staples
